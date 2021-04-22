Mahindra Group And Jawa Motorcycles Reward Mayur Shelke For Rescuing A Child

The world is in a rather gloomy state from the past one year and disturbing stories have become a regular affair. Spending a few minutes on social media could result in a depressed state of mind but every now and then, someone comes along to prove that humanity is still alive and heroic acts are still a thing. One such case is of Mayur Shelke.

Recently, a video went viral on the Internet where Mr. Shelke is seen rescuing a child, moments before a train streaked past him. The whole incident was captured in a CCTV video that won the Internet later on.

Mr. Shelke’s heroic act caught the eye of Anupam Thareja, an entrepreneur and director at Jawa Motorcycles, who lauded Shelke’s efforts and selfless courage and has promised to present Shelke with a new Jawa motorcycle, under the Jawa Heroes initiative. He was also appreciated by Anand Mahindra on Twitter and the man has also promised to gift him a Mahindra Thar.

The CCTV footage of the incident at platform number 2 of the Vangani station, 90km away from Mumbai, on April 17 shows Mayur Shelke running on the railway tracks towards the boy even as a train was just a few feet away. The video grab shows Shelke lifting the boy onto the platform in the nick of time and then pulling himself up as the speeding train neared. “I ran towards the child but also thought that I might be in danger too. Still, I thought I should save him,” Shelke said, according to news agency ANI. “The woman (with the child) was visually impaired. She could do nothing,” he added.

The Ministry of Railways has announced an award of ₹50,000 for Mayur Shelke. Joining the party, in a separate tweet, Anupam Thareja, lauding Shelke’s efforts, said, “The entire Jawa Motorcycles family sends across a heartfelt cheer to Pointsman Mayur Shelke. Our ongoing Jawa Heroes initiative recognises real heroes from all corners of India, and we’re honoured to have him ride as part of the Jawa Kommuniti.”

Meanwhile, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to appreciate Shelkhe’s bravery. He wrote, “Mayur Shelke didn’t have a costume or cape, but he showed more courage than the bravest movie SuperHero. All of us at the Jawa family salute him. In difficult times, Mayur has shown us that we just have to look around us for everyday people who show us the way to a better world (sic).” Not only did he showered love on Twitter, but he also gifted Shelke a brand new Mahindra Thar to reward the act of bravery.