BMW F 900 R Force Edition Breaks Cover; Limited To Just 300 Units

BMW first introduced the F 900 R back in 2019 with one clear intent: to strengthen BMW’s grip over the middleweight naked streetfighter segment. Come 2021, it is safe to assume that the roadster has done pretty well for the Bavarian bikemaker. Those who have ridden the F 900 R say that it is tremendously friendly to the new riders while it also has enough grunt to keep the veterans grinning inside their helmet. The middleweight roadster was also introduced to our market and currently retails at INR 10.8 Lakh.

More details

The reason why we are having a conversation about the F 900 R is that the French folks have received a pretty cool limited edition variant of the F 900 R.

BMW has launched the aviation-inspired F 900 R Force in the French market, limited only to a 300-unit production run. The F 900 R Force is inspired by the aviation industry and comes draped in a lovely San Marino Blue Metallic colour scheme with fluorescent yellow stripes. It also gets a host of optional upgrades, which will be added onto the bike’s 9,790 Euro price tag—900 Euros more than the standard F 900 R. It gets a new flyscreen, a cowl for the pillion seat and ‘F 900 R Force’ decals along with blacked-out alloy wheels with fluorescent piping and a standard belly pan.

Specs and features

It is powered by the same 895cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. The engine makes 105 bhp at 8,500 rpm, with peak torque of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm. In France, it can also be had with an A2 restriction kit, which means that the engine makes 47 bhp as opposed to 93 bhp on the regular model once the owner/rider completes his riding course.

It also features all-LED headlamps along with a Bluetooth-enabled, fully coloured instrument cluster. Additional features include keyless ignition, cornering ABS, semi-active suspension and more.