Tata HBX Christened “PUNCH”; Launch In The Festive Season

Tata has done it again and we aren’t surprised. One of the most awaited micro-SUVs the HBX after being a part of many leaks and spy shots has finally been christened the “Punch”. This is just the name unveil and a first glimpse of the micro-SUV. Tata has confirmed in a press statement that the national launch will happen during the festive season which means that we are looking at an Oct-Nov launch.

Official Statement

Unveiling this much-awaited SUV, Mr Shailesh Chandra – President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said – “Tata PUNCH, as the name suggests is an energetic vehicle with a capability to go anywhere. Light on its feet and strong in its caliber, this is a vehicle that truly punches above its weight. With the perfect combination of stunning design, technology and driving dynamics, the PUNCH will come equipped with superlative features and an architecture that has proven its versatility in all forms. True to the SUV genes of all Tata Motors’ products and catering to the needs of customers who are looking for a compact city car with pure SUV characteristics, PUNCH will be the fourth addition to our SUV family, widening the range of options for all to choose from.”

Tata Punch

First showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 as the H2X concept based on the ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) platform, the Punch came to be recognised as the HBX and sometimes the Hornbill (which we still think would be a cooler name). The new Tata Punch follows the Impact 2.0 design language that underpins all the new-age Tata cars. The headlamp cluster and the dual-purpose LED DRLs remind us of the Harrier and Safari, giving the feeling that the Punch belongs to the same SUV family.

It has strong rugged design cues on the exterior in the form of a body cladding that surrounds the front and sides all the way to the back of the SUV. The wheel arches also look large and have large wheels that fill them up nicely, giving the vehicle a taller stance as well. The dual-tone treatment on the alloys also looks premium. The headlamps are projectors; however, we don’t know if it’s the Xenon unit from the Harrier and Safari or just a normal halogen set. We can also see roof rails that we expect to be functional as shown on the H2X concept. The Punch logo had each letter in a different colour and those could very well be the colour options it will be offered in along with a white-roof dual-tone option like we see on the Nexon.

The Punch will share its powertrains with the Altroz. It will most likely feature petrol engines only like the naturally aspirated 1.2-litre, 3 cylinder engine which produces 86Hp and 114Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 5-speed manual and an AMT. The HBX could also feature a turbocharged version of the same engine which produces 110Hp and 140Nm of torque via a 5-speed manual transmission in the Altroz.

Will this micro-SUV be able to throw a “Punch” at its opponents? We will have to wait and see!