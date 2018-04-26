Mahindra Electric And Meru Collaborate To Launch EV Taxis In Hyderabad

Meru and Mahindra Electric have announced a collaboration between their companies in order to launch Electric Vehicles (EV) in the region of Hyderabad on a pilot basis. As a part of the aforementioned collaboration, Meru will be putting to use a fleet of eVerito electric powered sedans in the region. With the help of this pilot project, the company plans to learn and introduce EV’s as a majority of its fleet in other regions.

The eVerito electric sedans under the project can be booked through Meru’s official mobile app, call centre and website. Customers arriving at the Hyderabad airport will also be able to avail these cabs through the Meru Zone. Charges for these cabs will remain unchanged and hence will be charged as per the conventional radio cab prices.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric, said that as pioneers of electric mobility, they at Mahindra Electric are happy to lead electric fleet adoption in India and are glad to partner with Meru for pilot deployment of eVeritos in Hyderabad. This is definitely going to make it easier for the city to adopt EV technology and will also be in line with their constant endeavour to make EVs more accessible to a larger urban population. They believe that innovative and unique partnership models like this pilot will lead the way towards sustainable transportation in urban cities. They are now looking forward to working with Meru to have this project rolled out to more cities.

Launched back in June 2016, the Mahindra eVerito electric sedan is power by a 72V electric motor that is capable of producing 40 hp and 91 Nm of torque. The model, as claimed by the brand, has a range of 110 km and a top speed of 86 kmph. This battery can be recharged up to 80% in 1 hour 45 minutes with the help of a fast charger.