Mahindra e-Alfa Mini Electric Rickshaw Launched In India, Prices Start At INR 1.12 Lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) launched the e-Alfa Mini, its zero emission, new electric rickshaw for passenger movement. The e-Alfa Mini with a 4+1 seating capacity is a three wheeler designed for Indian conditions. It will be available in Delhi with immediate effect at a price of INR 1.12 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

At the launch, Mahindra is offering a consumer benefit scheme, which comprises two years vehicle warranty, low down payment, EMI and one free battery replacement. All these benefits to the customer will be available with select finance options and will help customers to maximize their earnings.

The e-Alfa Mini is powered by a 120Ah battery, a powerful motor and controller. On a full charge, the Mahindra e-Alfa Mini can travel for up to 85 km in standard conditions and can achieve a top speed of 25 kmph. It will be launched in a phased manner in select cities – NCR with immediate effect, followed by Kolkata and Lucknow and subsequently in several other parts of the country.

The e-Alfa Mini features dual headlamps for better visibility. It has a compact superstructure with canopy, a car like instrument panel, black dashboard and mudguard as well as black and red dual tone interiors.

Speaking at the launch of the e-Alfa Mini, Rajan Wadhera, President – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, “As the pioneer of electric vehicles and integrated mobility solutions in India, it has always been our endeavour to make electric vehicles more accessible and best suited for Indian conditions. The launch of the e-Alfa Mini is yet another step to provide an emission free, green mode of safe intra city transportation in the country. At Mahindra, we are aligned to the Government’s vision to become a 100% EV nation by 2030. True to the spirit of ‘Make-in-India’, we shall be at the forefront to lead this change along with the Government.”