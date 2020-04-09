Mahindra Develops Face Shields At Pithampur Plant

The automotive industry is holding its own when it comes to battling the coronavirus outbreak. From extending service support and warranty period keeping customer-centricity in mind to making large donations to the authorities, the automotive industry is contributing to the cause in many ways. Mahindra and Mahindra have been one of the front runners in our country when it comes to battling the pandemic. They recently developed a cost-effective ventilator at one of their plants which would definitely all those affected and our health workers, and now, they have also started manufacturing face shields at their Pithampur plant.

This was confirmed in a tweet yesterday by Prakash Wakankar, who is in charge of the Mahindra Group’s International Operations for Farm Equipment and Global Two-Wheeler Business. The manufacturing of face shields is taking place at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, where Jawa motorcycles are manufactured. These face shields will be supplied to the front line health workers. The ones who are holding the front in this battle against the pandemic are generally more exposed to the threat. The face shields will protect their eyes and face from accidental contact with liquids.

They sourced the design from Ford Motor Corporation and started developing face shields from March 30. The ongoing Mahindra and Ford collaborative effort is a good example of a set of automotive industry alliance partners contributing to the fight against coronavirus. We have witnessed other manufacturers developing face shields too like Italian supercar manufacturer, Lamborghini.

Apart from manufacturing face shields, Prakash Wakankar also revealed in his tweet that they are serving 1000+ meal packets in a day from their kitchen to the needy. Manufacturing face shields is considered a great contribution to the cause because Face shields are personal protective equipment devices that are used by many workers (e.g., medical, dental, veterinary) for protection of the facial area and associated mucous membranes (eyes, nose, mouth) from splashes, sprays, and spatter of body fluids. We all know by now that coronavirus is generally carried by the things mentioned above and face shields will provide necessary protection to the health workers risking their lives.