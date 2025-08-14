Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Launched at ₹27.79 Lakh — World’s First Batman-Inspired SUV, Limited to 300 Units

4-Point Overview
- A Cinematic Icon on Wheels – First-ever production SUV inspired by The Dark Knight Trilogy, blending luxury EV tech with Gotham’s most famous symbol.
- Exclusivity Redefined – Only 300 units, each uniquely numbered and adorned with Batman-themed design touches.
- Premium Electric Performance – Based on the BE 6 79 kWh Pack 3 variant, part of Mahindra’s advanced INGLO platform.
- Launch & Pricing – Priced at ₹27.79 lakh (ex-showroom, without charger), bookings open 23rd August 2025, deliveries from 20th September.
Owning More Than Just a Car
Some cars are bought for convenience, some for status — and then there are cars like the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition. This isn’t just a vehicle; it’s a statement, a collector’s piece, and a bridge between pop culture and cutting-edge electric mobility.
Born out of Mahindra’s collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, this limited-run SUV is directly inspired by Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy. For Batman fans, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to park Gotham’s spirit in their own garage. For car lovers, it’s a rare marriage of high-end EV engineering and meticulous thematic design.
Exterior — Stealth With a Golden Edge
The BE 6 Batman Edition makes its presence felt before it even moves. The Custom Satin Black paint absorbs light in a way that feels theatrical, while R20 alloy wheels and Alchemy Gold-painted brake calipers provide a bold contrast.
Key Batman cues include:
- The Dark Knight Trilogy Bat emblem on hub caps, quarter panels, rear bumper, windows, and even the infinity roof.
- Night Trail carpet lamps projecting the Bat symbol on the ground.
- Limited-edition badging with “BE 6 × The Dark Knight” marking its exclusivity.
- Rear door cladding with “Batman Edition” signature sticker.
It’s stealthy, imposing, and undeniably cinematic.
Interior — A Collector’s Cockpit
Inside, the BE 6 Batman Edition is every bit the Batcave on wheels. The dashboard plaque, brushed in Alchemy Gold and carrying the unit number, makes each SUV feel bespoke.
Highlights include:
- Charcoal leather instrument panel with gold halo around the driver’s cockpit.
- Suede-leather seats with gold sepia stitching and embossed Bat emblems.
- Gold-accented steering wheel, In-Touch Controller, and custom Batman-themed key fob.
- Batman graphics on the passenger dashboard panel.
- “Boost” button with the Bat emblem — adding drama to acceleration.
- Welcome animation on the infotainment screen and even custom exterior sound design inspired by the Dark Knight’s aura.
It’s immersive, tactile, and full of storytelling details that reward repeat viewing.
Under the Cape: Performance & Tech
While the focus here is on design and collectibility, the BE 6 Batman Edition is no slouch in the performance department. Built on Mahindra’s INGLO platform, it’s based on the 79 kWh Pack 3 variant — offering robust range, quick charging, and responsive acceleration.
Though Mahindra hasn’t detailed every performance figure for this edition, expect the same cutting-edge EV capabilities as the standard BE 6, enhanced with the brand’s MAIA AI-based intelligence system for optimised energy management and personalised drive settings.
Launch, Pricing & Availability
The BE 6 Batman Edition will be priced at ₹27.79 lakh (ex-showroom), with chargers optional at ₹50,000 for 7.2 kW or ₹75,000 for 11.2 kW.
- Bookings open: 23rd August 2025
- Deliveries start: 20th September 2025 — timed perfectly with International Batman Day
Only 300 units will ever be made, making this not just a purchase, but an investment in a piece of cinematic automotive history.
Quick Facts Table
|Feature Category
|Batman Edition Highlights
|Base Variant
|BE 6 Pack 3 (79 kWh) on INGLO platform
|Exterior Colour
|Custom Satin Black
|Special Decals
|Bat emblem placements across body & glass
|Wheels & Accents
|R20 alloys, Alchemy Gold brake calipers & suspension
|Lighting
|Night Trail Bat projection lamps
|Interior Upholstery
|Suede & leather with gold sepia stitching
|Unique Plaque
|Brushed Alchemy Gold numbered edition badge
|Infotainment Touches
|Batman-themed welcome animation & custom sound
|Production Limit
|300 units
|Price
|₹27.79 lakh (ex-showroom)
A Partnership Steeped in Legacy
For Mahindra, this edition isn’t just about selling an SUV — it’s about entering the emotional space of fandom. As Vikram Sharma of Warner Bros. Discovery puts it, Batman isn’t just a pop culture figure; he’s a symbol of innovation, resilience, and boundary-pushing.
By launching the BE 6 Batman Edition in India, Mahindra is appealing to both automotive enthusiasts and collectors — people who want the latest EV tech wrapped in a timeless story.
Conclusion: The Bat Signal Is On
The Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition is more than a car. It’s a celebration of design, storytelling, and technology — a piece of The Dark Knight Trilogy you can actually drive. Whether you’re a lifelong Batman fan or just someone who appreciates limited-run, detail-rich automotive art, this is one SUV that will turn every trip into an event.