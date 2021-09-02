Mahindra And Mahindra To Stop Production For A Week This Month

The current pandemic has severely affected the automobile industry and how! Shortage of raw material, long waiting periods and multiple price hikes are one of the many issues that the industry is currently facing. It is also no secret that the global shortage of semiconductor chips has to lead to long downtimes for manufacturing facilities. Now, Mahindra and Mahindra is facing a shortage of chips which is going to severely affect the waiting period. The company is now going to stop production due to the shortage.

Impact of the production stoppage

With the production stopped for around a week, it is estimated that the production volume will be down by 20-25%. The announcement is also going to impact the revenue and profitability and revenue of the company. However, the company has made it clear that the three and two-wheeler production won’t be affected. One thing to note is that Mahindra is not the only manufacturer affected by the semiconductor chip shortage. Maruti Suzuki also expects its production to be affected by next month due to the chip shortage.

What does this mean for the upcoming XUV700?

With the amount of hype the XUV700 has created, it is no doubt there is going to be a huge waiting period for the SUV. Expect long waiting periods going up to 6 months or even more just like the Thar. The Mahindra XUV700 will start at ₹11.99 lakhs and it will launch in the next month. It gets two engine and transmission options. The petrol engine is a 2 litre 4-cylinder turbocharged Mstallion engine that produces 200hp and 380nm of torque. The diesel engine is a 2.2 litre 4-cylinder Mhawk engine that produces 185hp and 420nm of torque. Automatic variants get 450nm of torque.

Both the engines get a manual and an automatic gearbox. The interiors are packed to the brim with features. Enter the XUV700 and the driver seat will move backwards for ease of access. The dashboard is dominated by two 10.25 inch HD screens that are housed in a panel. The dashboard features soft-touch panels all around. The interior gets a white theme with leatherette seats. The extensive features list includes a panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable seats with memory function, air purifier, wireless charging, wireless smartphone connectivity, dual-zone climate control, AdrenoX infotainment system with 60+ connected car features, 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, electronic parking brake, 12 speakers 3D sound system by Sony.