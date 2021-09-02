Mahindra Trademarks The Name ‘Javelin’

A sportsperson’s biggest achievement is a medal in the Olympics besides representing their country in the coveted games. Achieving a gold medal is a feat that no words can describe. Neeraj Chopra after achieving this humungous feat quickly became the talk of the town. Anand Mahindra took to twitter and announced that a special car would be made for the gold medalist. Soon after the tweet, Mahindra trademarked the name Javelin. If you are living under a rock, Neeraj Chopra won the Gold for Javelin throw, hence the trademark.

Another Indian athlete, Sumit Antil, just won Gold in the men’s javelin throw at the Tokyo Paralympics. Following the accomplishment, Anand Mahindra tweeted Pratap Bose – “create another Javelin edition of the XUV 700 for Antil.” This confirms why Mahindra has trademarked the word Javelin.

We don’t know if the Javelin name has been reserved for the special edition variants of the Mahindra XUV700 designed for the two-gold medal-winning athletes or will it be a special limited edition version of the car that the fans of the athletes can buy. Remember the Fiat Palio that came with Sachin Tendulkar’s autograph? Well, it is possible that Mahindra pulls off something similar with the Javelin. It’s also possible that this is the name that the business plans to use in India for a performance version of the XUV700 SUV or it could be for a completely different model, we can only know once some official announcements are made by Mahindra. While there are no official images that were released SRK Designs have released a render of the XUV700 Javelin.

It is a great honor for the country to have such talented youngsters who are working hard towards making a name for their country. The newly launched XUV700 starts from 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) it has the most powerful petrol engine in the segment. It is powered by a 2 litre 4-cylinder turbocharged mStallion engine which produces 200hp and 380nm of torque. The diesel engine is a 2.2 litre 4-cylinder mHawk engine that comes in two states of tune. One is a 155hp and 360nm of torque unit for the lower variant and the higher variants get 185hp and 420nm of torque.