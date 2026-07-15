JSW Motors’ Jaecoo J5 Petrol SUV Seen Testing in India, Hybrid Version Also Expected

India’s midsize SUV segment is getting more crowded, and another new model has now been spotted on public roads. Fresh spy shots show the upcoming JSW Motors Jaecoo J5 in its petrol form for the first time. Earlier test vehicles were believed to be electric versions, but these latest images confirm that an internal combustion engine version is also under development for India.
JSW Motors will sell this SUV under its own brand through its partnership with Chinese automaker Chery. The company is expected to bring both petrol based and electric models to the Indian market in the future.
Petrol version spotted with a different front design
The latest test vehicle carries heavy camouflage, but a few important details are easy to notice.
Key exterior highlights
- Functional front grille with vertical slats
- Slim LED headlamps with LED DRLs
- Clean front bumper design
- Large wheel arches
- 18 inch alloy wheels
- Wraparound LED tail lamps
- Boxy SUV styling with an upright stance
The biggest change is the front grille. Unlike the electric version that gets a closed front panel, this model uses a traditional grille, clearly showing that it is powered by a petrol engine.
Cabin gets a modern layout
Spy shots have also revealed parts of the interior. The dashboard design looks neat and follows the layout seen on the international model.
Expected features include:
- 13.2 inch touchscreen infotainment system
- 8.8 inch digital driver display
- Panoramic sunroof
- Wireless phone charger
- Dual zone climate control
- Powered tailgate
- Sony 8 speaker audio system
- All black cabin with contrast stitching
The final India specification may see a few changes, but most of these features are expected to be offered.
Safety package could be well loaded
The global Jaecoo J5 comes with several modern safety features.
|Feature
|7 Airbags
|540 degree camera
|TPMS
|Level 2 ADAS
|Parking sensors
Engine options sold globally
The Jaecoo J5 is available with two powertrain choices in international markets.
|Engine
|Output
|Torque
|Transmission
|1.5 litre turbo petrol
|156 hp
|275 Nm
|7 speed DCT or CVT
|1.5 litre strong hybrid
|224 hp
|295 Nm
|Hybrid transmission
The strong hybrid combines a 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine with an electric motor and a 1.83 kWh battery pack. It can deliver a claimed fuel efficiency of 18.9 kmpl and a driving range of around 1,000 km.
Reports suggest that India could receive the strong hybrid version first as JSW Motors plans to give more attention to electrified vehicles.
Expected rivals
Once launched, the petrol and hybrid version of the Jaecoo J5 is likely to compete with:
- Hyundai Creta
- Kia Seltos
- Tata Sierra
- Renault Duster
- Nissan Tekton
- Maruti Suzuki Victoris
If the electric version also arrives later, it will take on the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Sierra EV, VinFast VF6 and Maruti Suzuki eVitara.
Image – Rushlane