Made In India Jeep Compass Exported To Australia And Japan

FCA India has begun shipping Right Hand Drive (RHD) units of the Made-in-India Jeep Compass as part of its export strategy, articulated during the SUV’s market launch in India three months earlier. The automobile manufacturer has shipped its first batch of 600 units of the Compass from the Bombay Port Trust facility to Australia and Japan. The compact SUV, produced at the company’s Ranjangaon facility with over 65% local content, will go to more international markets through the ongoing quarter of 2017.

The Ranjangaon manufacturing facility featured on FCA’s global manufacturing map was committed towards the localization of the Jeep Compass. Soon after the India price announcement, FCA had rolled out the Compass with a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 173 PS and 350 Nm of torque. This variant is available in the 4×2 and 4×4 versions. Jeep India has also recently begun deliveries of the Compass with a 1.4-litre Multi-Air Turbo Petrol engine. This motor is capable of producing 162 PS and 250 Nm of torque and comes paired to a 7-speed DDCT (Dry Dual Clutch Technology) transmission. This transmission option is available only with the petrol powertrain and is available in two trims including Limited 4×2 and Limited (O) 4×2.

Commenting on the defining moment, Gurpratap Boparai, Chief Executive Officer, Fiat India Automobiles (FIAPL), said that their resolve has been to ensure timely delivery of a world class product, made in India, to Indian as well as their international customers. They had planned to start shipping the India-made Jeep Compass in the fourth quarter of this calendar year and they are on track. Soon, their Made-in-India Jeep Compass will be seen on the roads in Australia and Japan, their first two right-hand drive export destinations. He added that this is indeed a historic milestone for all of them at FIAPL.

Speaking on the occasion, Kevin Flynn – President and Managing Director, FCA India said, “The Jeep Compass has gained impressive traction in India since the price announcement and we are enjoying continued momentum with growing interest as the Compass is now being regularly seen on Indian roads. Our effort and intent has been to pace up our retail deliveries after the market launch, in time for the festive season, without losing sight of our exports for this year. We have added five more sales and service outlets since July taking our distribution reach now up to 55; closing this year with 60, as committed. We are looking forward to a strong 2018 when production will be at full pace delivering on target domestic and export numbers.”