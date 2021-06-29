Luxury Meets Performance, Range Rover Sport SVR Introduced In India

Jaguar Land Rover India, today announced the introduction of the high-performance iteration of the Range Rover Sport SUV in India. The Range Rover Sport SVR is a performance-oriented luxury SUV that also ranks at the top among the fastest SUVs in the world. The SVR has been developed by JLRs Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) division and has been launched at a price of ₹2.19 crore ex-showroom.

Official Statement

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, “Range Rover SVR redefines & further elevates performance and luxury in an SUV by leveraging the best of bespoke British design and engineering. I am sure that Range Rover Sport SUV enthusiasts and fans will simply love this latest offering combining formidable British engineering craftsmanship with high end and refined luxury.”

Engine & Performance

The Range Rover Sport SVR comes equipped with the range-topping 5.0L supercharged V8 petrol engine that produces 567 HP of power and a whopping 700 Nm torque. This mean SUV can do 0-100 kmph in just 4.5 secs. This powerful engine is mated to an automatic gearbox and can go up to 283 kmph. How’s that for performance?

Exterior & Interiors

The Range Rover Sport itself was an absolute looker and the Sport SVR is no different. However, it gets a reprofiled bumper to give it a meaner look. The bumper also has vents designed to improve brake cooling. For enhanced performance in higher temperatures, the SVR gets special performance brake pads and discs. There is a large SVR badge on the rear exterior that sets it apart from the normal Range Rover Sport.

The interiors of the SVR ooze luxury with the high-quality perforated Windsor leather seats that provide exceptional comfort during long journeys. Another feature that sets the SVR apart is the SVR embossing on the headrests. The supportive seats also create more rear legroom and the impression of a cosseting four-seat interior, while retaining flexible five-seat capability. To keep you entertained on your long journeys, JLR has equipped the SVR with a 19-speaker Meridian Surround Sound system which combines 825 watts, a dual-channel subwoofer and Trifield technology for an amazing sound experience for each passenger.