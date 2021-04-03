2021 TVS Apache RR 310 Teased: What To Expect?

TVS has been pretty relentless in its approach towards updating its portfolio. Take the Apache RTR 200 4V for instance. It is considered to be one of the best motorcycles in the sub INR 1.5 Lakh price bracket but TVS being itself, bestowed the naked streetfighter with riding modes, adjustable suspension and more in its latest guise. And now, the company has sent out media invites for the ride of the updated Apache RR310. The event will be held at, wait for it… MMRT!

More details

Love triangles can be toxic and waxing but this isn’t the case with TVS, MMRT and Apache RR 310. It is almost certain that the Hosur-based manufacturer is going to pull off a surprise!

Cosmetic changes

Although the manufacturer hasn’t uttered a single word regarding the changes in the rumoured 2021 Apache RR 310, the teaser image does lend us a glimpse at the front end. Keen-eyed fellows will be able to spot the revised headlamp assembly. The Apache RR 310, even in its current guise looks lip-smackingly gorgeous and with the latest update, it is being expected that the visual appeal of the faired sportsbike is going to elevate even further! In addition to that, it may also receive new colour schemes.

Engine and electronics

There may also be some minor changes to the powertrain making it more refined in the latest iteration. For the record, the bike gets a 310cc single-cylinder engine which is based on the BMW’s G 310 R’s engine. This unit is capable of producing 34 hp of maximum power and comes with a six-speed manual transmission. TVS could also further tweak the characteristics of the ride modes.

Currently, in the Urban and Rain riding modes, the engine mapping does not really lend the motor a bit more low-end torque, rather capping off its top-end performance. This small switch could make a huge difference in how the bike behaves in the city and hopefully, generate better fuel efficiency too.

Adjustable suspension

As mentioned earlier, TVS is also offering adjustable front suspension with the updated Apache RTR 200 4V which is another segment-first feature. What is more astonishing is the fact that the forks are provided by Showa, which is renowned for making cycle parts for revered sports bikes as well.

The front suspension comes with preload adjustment. One can adjust the front suspension for comfort riding, or made stiffer for an aggressive racing style meant for tearing up the track. It would be a sin if the Apache RR 310 misses out on it, right?