Locally Manufactured Range Rover Velar Priced At INR 72.47 Lakh

With India fast becoming an important market for luxury car makers, many are now taking the local manufacturing route. With an increased demand for high-end vehicles, local manufacturing also brings prices down, as there is quite a heavy tax component which gets added to the cost of importing cars fully built. Jaguar Land Rover India is the latest manufacturer to join that group and has announced the start of local manufacturing of the Range Rover Velar. To be made available with 2.0 l Petrol (246 Bhp) and 2.0 l Diesel (177 bhp) powertrains, the Velar is priced at INR 72.47 Lakh (ex-showroom India).

Available in the R-Dynamic S derivative, the locally manufactured Range Rover Velar will be fully loaded with Land Rover’s new age design, technology and luxury features. Some of these features include Touch Pro Duo, Activity Key, Wi-Fi and Pro Services, Meridian Sound System (380W), Four-zone Climate Control, Cabin Air Ionisation, Premium Leather interiors, 20″ wheels with Full-size spare wheel, R-Dynamic exterior pack, Adaptive Dynamics, Premium LED headlights with signature LED DRL, Park Assist etc.

Upon launch in the year 2018, the Velar was priced at INR 78.83 lakh. Then, in addition to the existing set of 2.0-litre motors, it was also available with a 3.0-litre V6 diesel which cranked out 295 Bhp. Internationally, earlier this year, a top-spec Range Rover Velar SV Autobiography Dynamic Edition was also launched. Powered by a 540 HP, 5.0-litre V8 supercharged engine, the Velar SV can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 274 km/h. Adding to its exclusivity, this model will be available to purchase for one year only. Also, the Velar is only the second model in the Range Rover family to wear the coveted ‘SV’ badge, after the introduction of the Range Rover SV Autobiography Dynamic in 2017.

Also Read: V8 Powered Range Rover Velar SV Autobiography Dynamic Edition Revealed

Talking about the new launch, Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said, “We continue to focus on providing the best of British design, luxury and technology at highly competitive prices and we are sure that local manufacturing of the Range Rover Velar will make it even more desirable. This also reaffirms our commitment to the Indian market and to our customers.”