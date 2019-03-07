Live From The 2019 Honda Civic India Launch

Today marks the return of a legend in the Indian market. The 10th generation Honda Civic will be launched today in a very short period of time. We are here at the launch event of this sedan to bring you live updates straight from the launch. For the first time, Honda is bringing in an oil burner engine with this 10th generation Civic. Customers will be able to choose from an option of either a 1.6-litre diesel engine generating 120 PS at 4000 rpm and 300 Nm at 2000 revs. The 1.8 Petrol will also be available which develops 141 PS @ 6500 rpm and 174 NM of peak torque @ 4300 rpm. The diesel comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission while the petrol comes only with a CVT automatic. This article will be updated with real-time information straight from the venue. Keep the refresh button handy.

12:19 PM: The car comes with an unlimited kilometre/3-year warranty which can be extended for an additional 2 years. The car will be offered in 5 colours – Platinum White Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic. Lunar Silver Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic.

12:24 PM: An AV showcases the 9 generations of the Civic, straight from where it all started.

12:27 PM: Mr Gaku Nakanishi takes the mic to address the audience present at the event.

12:28 PM: Honda cars have been able to register a growth in sales despite having a tough financial year.

12:29 PM: First launch in 1972, the Honda Civic has a history of over 40 years, bringing in new innovations and advancements in every generation of production. The Civic is the most popular car in the global portfolio of the company.

12:31 PM: The tenth generation of the Civic is the most sporty and the best Civic made by the company till date. Having a successful run in every country the car has been offered in, there has been strong anticipation of this car in the Indian market.

12:33 PM: Honda opened the bookings of the Civic 3 weeks ago and has received over 1,100 bookings of the car already which is equivalent to two months of sales volume in the executive sedan segment.

12:35 PM: Mr Rajesh Goel takes the stage to address the audience and explaining the history of the Civic sedan.

12:38 PM: The new Civic was built around three major pillars it had to be Charismatic, Soulful and comfortable.

12:42 PM: The interior of the car was made to be a highly sensuous space which has been focussed on the pleasure of driving. The car comes with top quality materials and is fun to use. The car is more spacious then the model it replaces while dropping the overall height of the sedan.

12:44 PM: The petrol and diesel engines available have been showcased. The petrol engine delivers as much as 16 kmpl. The diesel engine offers class-leading 26 kmpl.

12:48 PM: Mr Rajesh Goel continues to talk about the various aspects of the car including safety, platform, chassis, interior and other features.

12:55 PM: Drive Epic is the tagline of the new Honda Civic which has is followed by the new TVC of this car.

12:57 PM: The TVC ends to showcase the long list of accessories which would be made available with this brand new Honda Civic.

12:59 PM: The prices of the new Civic are now announced, here are the prices:

V CVT: INR 17,69,900 (Petrol)

VX CVT: INR 19,19,900 (Petrol)

ZX CVT: INR 20,99,900 (Petrol)

VX MT: INR 20,49,900 (Diesel)

ZX MT: INR 22,29,900 (Diesel)

The exterior of the Civic follows a very sporty design, adopting a fastback style body language. The front end is rather aggressively styled and comes with LED illumination in the top-end variants. The alloy wheels measure 17-inches in diameter and come wrapped in215 section tyres. The rear gets boomerang-shaped tail lights, some chrome appliques and looks rather nice. The Honda Civic also comes with parking sensors and a rearview camera.

On the inside, the premium quotient continues with an abundant amount of space on offer. Despite the roofing slope line, the rear bench has enough headroom for people as tall as 6-feet. One sits quite low in the Honda Civic which may cause your knees to point skywards. That said, the seats themselves are very comfortable and offer good support. Small three-quarter windows at the rear of the cabin add more light in the cabin, making the cabin feel more spacious. The feature-rich cabin of the Civic will be offered with equipment like 6-airbags, 7-inch colour infotainment system, Dual zone climate control, 6-way adjustable from the driver’s seat, sunroof, ABS with EBD & BA, ESP and some more. To know more about this 10th generation model of the Civic, do watch our video review which has been linked below.