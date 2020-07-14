LIVE: 2020 Hyundai Tucson And Virtual Platform Launch

Hyundai India is going all guns blazing to capitalise on the new way of buying cars. The manufacturer will be announcing the launch of their new “Next Dimension” virtual platform, where one can explore the all-new Creta, the new Verna and their newest – 2020 Hyundai Tucson, inside out. The event is being streamed live and you can catch it in the window below:

12:40 PM:

The 2020 Hyundai Tucson has been launched at an introductory ex-showroom price of INR 22.3 lakh

Will be offered with two engines – 2.0-litre petrol with dual VTVT and a 2.0-litre turbo diesel.

Petrol engine cranks out 152 PS at 6,200 rpm and 196 Nm at 4,000 rpm. Diesel motor makes 185 PS at 4,000 rpm and 400 Nm between 1,750 – 2,750 rpm