LIVE: 2020 Hyundai Tucson And Virtual Platform Launch
The new Hyundai Tuscon is being launched today along with the manufacturer's Next Dimension virtual platform. Catch the action Live!
Hyundai India is going all guns blazing to capitalise on the new way of buying cars. The manufacturer will be announcing the launch of their new “Next Dimension” virtual platform, where one can explore the all-new Creta, the new Verna and their newest – 2020 Hyundai Tucson, inside out. The event is being streamed live and you can catch it in the window below:
12:40 PM:
- The 2020 Hyundai Tucson has been launched at an introductory ex-showroom price of INR 22.3 lakh
- Will be offered with two engines – 2.0-litre petrol with dual VTVT and a 2.0-litre turbo diesel.
- Petrol engine cranks out 152 PS at 6,200 rpm and 196 Nm at 4,000 rpm. Diesel motor makes 185 PS at 4,000 rpm and 400 Nm between 1,750 – 2,750 rpm
- Will be 8-speed AT for the diesel engine while the petrol motor will be offered with a 6-speed auto box
- Will be offered in five trim levels – MT, GL, GL (O), GLS and GLS (AWD)
- Top trim level offers dual-barrel LEDS; Rest make do with projectors
- Gets Hyundai’s iblue tech, dual-zone AC, leather seats, AVN with voice recognition, [panoramic sunroof, 18″ alloy wheels, Hyundai Auto Link Connected car tech, infinity audio, powered tailgate, powered driver’s seat, wireless phone charger, 6 airbags, drive modes and an e-diff lock for the AWD variant
