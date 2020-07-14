Ford Bronco Makes A Return With A New Heart And Old Spirit

Ford Motors has revealed the iconic Bronco range of SUVs as it makes a return after a hiatus of twenty-four years. The iconic Ford Bronco nameplate left the business in 1996 and its revival was announced at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show. Ford has resurrected the Bronco nameplate while retaining the same style and off-road capabilities as its predecessors.

A few days ago, the American motor giant had released a teaser video on its social media handles and official website, thus confirming the development of the new generation of Bronco. Although the images of the SUV weren’t revealed entirely, the video let out a lot of details about the off-roader.

What are the new updates?

The Bronco was an iconic off-roader that was part of Ford’s line-up from 1966 to 1996. Now, the company has decided to revive the iconic off-roader with several new updates. As mentioned before, the 2021 Bronco will be available in two configurations- a two-door form and a four-door form along with the smaller Bronco Sport. In addition to this, the Bronco will be offered in six variants- a base Bronco, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Wildtrak, and top of the line Badlands. Apart from all these variants, there is a special, top of the line, a limited variant with only 3500 units called Bronco First Edition which has already been booked full.

Just like the first-generation Bronco, nicknamed G.O.A.T., the mission of the all-new 2021 Bronco is to deliver maximum 4×4 go-anywhere, anytime capability and confidence. Bronco incorporates off-road mapping and driving technologies to give novice adventurers as much fun as hard-core off-road experts, while its Built Wild durability makes for lasting performance in the harshest of conditions for generations to come.

Watch Video:

Return to the wild with the all-new #FordBronco family. pic.twitter.com/yKrF7EVlRO — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) July 14, 2020

Power-Packed Performance

As far as performance is concerned, the new generation Bronco comes with the option of two powertrains- a four-pot or a six-cylinder unit. The standard engine is a turbocharged 2.3-liter inline-four that makes 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. The other option is a twin-turbo 2.7-liter V-6 that generates 310 horses and 400 lb-ft. Ford has confirmed that the Bronco will eventually offer a hybrid powertrain, too.

A 10-speed automatic transmission is standard on both the powertrains with the option of a new seven-speed manual gearbox on the 2.3-litre unit only. Despite being handcuffed to the engine with less torque, the seven-speed has a super-low 94.75:1 crawler ratio, which comes in handy for taking obstacles at low speeds.

Impeccable Off-Road Prowess

Coming to its off-road capabilities, the new Bronco is equipped with both options- a standard part-time 4×4 drivetrain or an optional more advanced AWD system. The base system utilises a two-speed electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case, while the optional advanced system features a two-speed electromechanical transfer case that adds an auto mode for on-demand engagement to select between 2H and 4H. Power is distributed to a Dana 44 AdvanTEK solid rear axle and Dana AdvanTEK independent front differential unit – both with available Spicer Performa-TraK electronic locking differentials for improved traction over rough terrain.

Other noteworthy equipment options include 35-inch mud-terrain tires, bead-lock capable wheels, electronic locking front and rear differentials, long-travel dampers, and a sway-bar-disconnect feature. Until we have a chance to drive the new Bronco, we can’t confirm its capabilities. But its 11.6 inches of maximum ground clearance and ability to wade through up to 33.5 inches of water are impressive. Both the two- and four-door models are rated to tow 3500 pounds—same as the Jeep Wrangler.

Onboard technologies see the inclusion of Train Control for cruise control over lower speeds and Train Turn Assist ensuring better off-road turning radii via torque vectoring. It also receives Trail One Pedal Drive acceleration and braking control for optimum slow mode rock crawling. Up to seven driver-selectable modes are offered including Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery and Sand, with Baja, Mud/Ruts and Rock Crawl for off-road driving.

Segment-leading levels of off-road capability are possible thanks to Bronco’s available best-in-class 11.6-inch ground clearance, maximum 29-degree break-over angle and 37.2-degree departure angle. Off-road capability is further reinforced by exposed tow hooks in the front and rear and available heavy-duty modular steel bumpers with integrated Ford Performance accessory winch mount.

Retro-Look, Modern Features

The off-roader gets innovative features and technologies and is available in a total of ten paint schemes and some are taken from the Mustang range, besides the all-new Cyber Orange, Antimatter Blue, Fighter Jet Gray and Area 51 shades. The two-door Bronco, as expected, gains design elements from the original model with rectangular-shaped front grille and circular headlamps as in the other versions.

The styling is a throwback to the past and we highly appreciate that as the evocative Bronco feel is back with more modernity and sophisticated appeal. The boxy profile is complemented by edgy design elements, vintage spare wheel mounted at the rear and tapered roofline. It has sturdy pillars and robust steel bumpers, bold wheel arches and fenders along with off-road based knobby tyres.

Available with two or four doors, soft tops or hardtops, and removable body panels, the Bronco offers the same open-air possibilities that make the Wrangler an outdoor person’s delight. The Ford’s interior has a few more innovations than the Jeep, too. For example, the Bronco has a rack built into the top of its dashboard that allows smartphones and GoPros to be mounted there, where they can be plugged into nearby 12-volt outlets.

The Bronco’s dashboard also boasts a row of rubber switches; an overhead set of auxiliary toggles can be added, too. While we don’t have any details on passenger space or cargo volume, we like the functionality of the “trail sights” on the tops of each front fender, because not only are they useful for locating corners during tight maneuvers but they’re also tie-downs that have a 150-pound capacity.

Image Gallery:

Ford’s latest in-dash Sync 4 software will power the 8.0- or 12.0-inch touchscreen that’s embedded in the middle of the Bronco’s dashboard. The setup allows over-the-air updates and can connect to the cloud and user’s smartphone wirelessly. The infotainment system also supports a host of modern infotainment features that include Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a subscription-based Wi-Fi hotspot. The unit can also be upgraded with desirable options, such as built-in navigation and a more powerful B&O stereo.

Also READ: Ford Brings Back Bronco Line-Up, Teased Ahead Of Its Unveil Next Week

Estimated Launch

Bookings for the 2021 Ford Bronco have commenced. It will be produced from the company’s Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan. Bookings can be done at $100 at ford.com while the base price for the 2 door Bronco could be at $29,995 in addition to $1,495 destination and delivery charges. Production of the new Bronco is set to begin in early 2021 with the first models arriving in Ford dealerships next spring.