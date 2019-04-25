Listen To A Brand New Jawa 42 Roar With Its DB Killer Removed

With deliveries to customers now happening in full swing, brand Jawa is making its way back on the road. During the launch, Jawa emphasised on the fact that great efforts were invested to make the current 4-stroke engine sound like the original 2-stroke motor. However, modern emission norms and regulations have a huge impact on the exhaust note and the natural sound of the motorcycle. Out of the factory, these bikes also come with a catalytic converter and DB killer, integrated into the cigar-shaped exhaust pipes. These devices, although muffle the way the motorcycle sounds, need to be fitted in order to comply with regulations. YouTuber Footloose Dev, however, wanted to check out the sound of his brand new Jawa 42 without the DB killer in place. He did exactly that and you can now hear the engine of the Jawa 42 roar without any DB killer restricting the flow of the sound.

The video also showcases the process of the removal of the DB killer, which is done by a Jawa trained technician in this video. The process started by the removal of the locks of the device, after which one has to pull the DB killer out. With an exhaust pipe on either side, the Jawa 42 comes with 2 of these devices, both of them being as long as the exhaust itself. As we had showcased during the press ride of these motorcycles, the DB killer can be adjusted in multiple ways to change the way the engine sounds, which has been showcased in this video as well. With both the DB killers removed, one can listen to the raw sound the stock exhaust system offers.

Retailing at a price of INR 1.55 Lakh and INR 1.63 Lakh for the single disc and dual disc variant respectively, the Jawa 42 is powered by a 293 cc engine. This single cylinder, liquid cooled, DOHC engine is tuned to produce 27 hp and 28 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed transmission. Linked below is the video that we have been talking about, do have look and do use your earphones for a better aural experience.