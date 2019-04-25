Jawa Motorcycles Hand Over Proceeds Of The ‘Forever Heroes’ Initiative To The Flag Day Fund

Jawa Motorcycles had recently launched the #ForeverHeroes initiative to lend a helping hand to the children of martyrs, by auctioning the first 13 motorcycles from its production batch. This fundraiser was a first-of-its-kind event which helped Jawa raise a staggering Rs 1,49,25,000 from just 13 bikes. The entire amount received in the fundraising auction will be utilized towards education for the children of martyrs of the Indian Armed Forces.

The Jawa fundraiser auction was held in Mumbai and the proceeds of the auction were transferred to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund at a ceremony in Delhi. The joint ceremony was conducted by Jawa’s parent company, the Classic Legends and the Kendriya Sainik Board, Ministry of Defence (Government of India). The funds were handed over to the Kendriya Sainik Board in the presence of prominent armed forces veterans, war heroes and officers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Anupam Thareja, Co-founder of Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. and the Founder and Managing Partner of Phi Capital, said, “This thought was born out of a cause that touches our personal nerve as well as the ethos of the company. We started with a modest target but were surprised by the participation of friends of Jawa; fans & community, truly in the spirit of this brand. We had people bidding for Jawas not just from metros like Bombay & Delhi but all the way from Krishnagiri in the south to diamond city Surat.”

Mr Ashish Joshi, Chief Executive Officer of Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd., said “Forever Heroes is not just a Classic Legends initiative. Rather, it is a movement created by Jawa riders as well as the motorcycling community who came forward to support this cause and helped us raise this amount. It is true that the sacrifices made by martyrs can never be weighed, but we will be glad if this gesture can contribute to the welfare of their family members.” Brig. Mrigendra Kumar SM, Secretary, Kendriya Sainik Board, said, “Forever Heroes initiative is a thoughtful step towards the benefit of the families of armed forces personnel by Jawa Motorcycles. What sets this apart is the way the brand has brought the motorcycling community aware of the sacrifices that the armed forces make to keep our country safe. We appreciate this gesture and it is our duty to ensure that it makes a difference to many lives by contributing to their better future.”