Honda Inaugurates 2 Skill Enhancement Centres In Maharashtra

India’s second largest 2-wheeler manufacturer, Honda, inaugurated a Skill Development Centre at Excelus Learning Solutions, which is also a National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) affiliated centre. The Japanese company has established as many as 17 Skill Enhancement Centres across India, in a short span of 8 months. Honda started centres in Pune and Nashik, which are one of the biggest cities in the state of Maharashtra. They recently inaugurated these skill enrichment centres in two new cities, Dhule and Palgadh.

Honda’s Skill Enhancement Centre at Dhule and Palgadh is equipped with vehicle and service infrastructure. The centre has been specially developed as a fully functional workshop, to train and teach the students about various technical and practical aspects of vehicle maintenance, repair and sales. After the successful completion of training, Honda will provide the candidates with several different recruitment opportunities at Honda’s manufacturing plants and dealerships, across the country.

The Dhule centre was inaugurated at the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra in the presence of Mr Shivaprakash Hiremath, Regional Manager- Customer Service, Mr Pradeep T S, Section Manager, Training from Honda 2Wheelers India, Mr Shantanu Salave, Placement Officer and Mr Sushil Desarda, Branch Manager from Excelus Learning Solutions. While the Palgadh centre was inaugurated in the presence of Mr Kazuhiro Miyano, Deputy Director, Sales and Marketing and Mr Shivaprakash Hiremath, Regional Manager, Customer Service from Honda 2Wheelers India. Mr Deepak Mishra, Program Manager and Mr Atul Singh Placement Officer from Excelus Learning Solutions were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr Pradeep Pandey, Senior Vice President – Customer Service, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said “Fulfilling its corporate social responsibility, Honda 2Wheelers India proactively supports Skill India Mission to empower Indian youth. The 2Wheeler industry is facing its biggest shift to new BS-VI emission norms. Surely the demand for skilled technical manpower will go up in the near future. Keeping this as a priority, Honda is establishing Skill Enhancement Centres in key identified states across India. With 2 more centres in Maharashtra, we are committed to up-skill local youth to enhance their employability and help them build up a brighter future for themselves.”