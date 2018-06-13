Limited Edition Tata Tigor Buzz Launched In India

To mark the completion of one year of the Tigor, Tata Motors has announced the launch of its limited edition Tigor Buzz. This new, limited edition is priced at INR 5.68 lakh for the petrol version and INR 6.57 lakh for the diesel version (ex – showroom Delhi), inclusive of the accessory kit. The Tigor Buzz will be equipped with Manual Transmission (MT) and is based on the XT trim. Both engines will be available with multi-drive modes – Eco and City. It will be available across all dealerships in India.

The Tigor Buzz comes equipped with 7 signature design cues:

Exterior

Glossy Black painted roof

Piano Black ORVMs

Dual Tone Wheel Cover (with coloured inserts)

Front grille with coloured insert

Limited Edition badge

Interiors

Berry Red Air Vent rings

Premium full fabric seats

The TIGOR marked its entry as India’s 1st StyleBack. It is the 3rd largest player in its category and has won numerous awards under the compact sedan category. The TIGOR also comes equipped with dual airbags, ABS & EBD with CSC (Corner stability control) and reverse park assist with camera. Entertainment and sound quality are assured by Tata Motors’ renowned ConnectNext touchscreen infotainment system from Harman, with phone-based apps including navigation, thereby addressing the ever-evolving connectivity needs of customers.

Check out the image gallery of the standard Tata Tigor below: