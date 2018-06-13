All New Maruti Suzuki Swift Finds One Lakh Buyers In Just 145 Days

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Swift has attained a spectacular milestone of one-lakh unit sales in 145 days since its launch. This is the fastest 100,000 units for any car in India. Since its launch in 2005, cumulatively Swift has sold over 1.89 million units in India. Incidentally, Suzuki’s 20 millionth vehicle produced in India was also a Swift.

An internal research shows the top reasons that made the all new Swift win confidence of customers include new exciting design, advanced safety features and a strong brand legacy. Built on Suzuki’s innovative 5th generation HEARTECT platform, the all-new Swift features Smart Play Infotainment with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto/ Mirror Link compatibility and voice recognition are popular with the tech-savvy young customers. In addition, customers have appreciated the newly added Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology to the brand.

Mechanically, the engines on the new Swift have not been changed, and it continues to be powered by a 1.2 litre petrol and 1.3 litre DDiS diesel motor as before. The petrol motor dishes out 83PS and 113 Nm while the diesel is rated at 75 PS and 190 Nm.

