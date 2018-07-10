New 2018 Honda CD 110 Dream DX Launched In India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced the availability of 2018 CD 110 Dream DX. The 2018 edition of CD 110 Dream DX gets new gold graphics and chrome muffler protector. The utilitarian CD 110 Dream DX gets a heavy duty rear carrier which is aimed to add practicality and versatility. The long seat and wheelbase promises a comfortable ride while the strong and durable suspension is designed to offer a stress free commute.

Powering the CD 110 Dream DX is the 110cc HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine which is tuned to produce a balance between power and mileage. The 109.19 cc, Air Cooled,4 Stoke, SI Engine is tuned to deliver 8.31bhp of power @7500 rpm and 9.09 Nm of peak torque @ 5000 rpm. It brings with it the trusted Honda brand name along with super features like a high ground clearance, rear metal carrier and a key lock utility box. A wide handle turning angle leads to easy handling in traffic. Tubeless tyres, viscous air filter and maintenance free battery in CD 110 Dream DX promises easy tension free ownership.

2018 CD 110 Dream DX is now available in 4 attractive colours (NewBlack with Cabin Gold / Black with Green Metallic / Black with Grey Silver Metallic / Black with Red / Black with Blue Metallic). The 2018 edition of CD 110 Dream DX prices start at INR 48,641 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

Speaking about the new version, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said that the iconic CD brand has been winning the trust of millions of customers globally since 1966. Taking forward its legacy, 2018 CD 110 Dream DX offers the same level of trust and reliability. He further added that the Company is confident that the new edition too will garner good response from the customers, especially when there are sentiments in rural demand.