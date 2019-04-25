Lifestyle Edition Of The Audi Q7 SUV and A4 Sedan Launched

Following the success of the A6 Lifestyle variant, Audi has given a similar treatment to their flagship Q7 SUV and their entry-level A4 sedan. Both these variants come with a bunch of additional features, some of which are pretty unique. Prices of these new variants start from INR 75,82,100 onwards for the larger SUV and INR 43,09,000 onwards for the sedan.

Here are the additional features of the Q7 Lifestyle Edition:

“RSE remote” equipped Twin Screen Rear Seat Entertainment

An Entry LED light which projects the Audi logo on the ground

Stainless steel side running boards

Audi Cool Box to keep your beverages cool on the go

An Espresso Mobil for making a hot brew on the go

The Audi A4 Lifestyle Edition gets the following additional features

“RSE remote” equipped Twin Screen Rear Seat Entertainment

An Entry LED light which projects the Audi logo on the ground

Smoke LED tail lights

Stainless steel pedal caps

“The successful feedback and strong demand from our customers for our recently launched Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition have inspired us to introduce the popular Audi models – the Audi Q7 and the Audi A4 Lifestyle Edition in India,” said Mr Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India. “The Audi Q7 has been leading the way for the luxury SUV segment in India and continues to be a popular choice VIP, trendsetters, influencers and in particular leading industrialists. The Audi A4 has been the best-selling model in the Audi A range since its market introduction and is now even more attractive. With the launch of the Audi Q7 and the Audi A4 Lifestyle Edition, we are now offering our customers added exclusivity with great features and innovative accessories in the most sought after Audi models in India,” added Mr Ansari.

Also Read: Audi India Announces ‘Gear Up For The Summer’ Service Campaign

“Customer delight is at the core of Audi strategy in India, be it offering our world-class products to the discerning customer or impeccable aftersales services. Creating additional touchpoints for delivering service is a clear activity and commitment towards customer centricity as we go to where the market and where customers require us to be. Our ‘WorkshopFirst’ strategy has already seen the inauguration of Audi Service Vijayawada recently,” further added Mr Ansari.