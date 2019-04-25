Hyundai Venue Bookings – The Story So Far

The much-awaited Hyundai Venue was unveiled nearly a week ago, but the car is yet to be launched in the Indian market. While some dealerships have already started taking advance bookings for the car, some are waiting for official notification. Select dealerships have started accepting refundable deposits of Rs 11,000 to book the Venue. According to the dealers, official bookings for the Venue will start from the 2nd of May. The car will be launched on the 21st of May and deliveries will commence in June. The Venue will be the first Made-in-India, Connected-SUV, which will rival the likes of the Ford Ecosport, the Mahindra XUV300, Vitara Brezza, Honda WR-V and the Tata Nexon, and will be priced aggressively between the 8-12 lakh price bracket to compete against these well-established rivals.

In terms of design, the Venue appears a confident vehicle, which delivers a new interpretation of Hyundai’s signature design language. The vehicle’s side profile carries a strong character line and flared wheel arches, while the front bold mesh pattern grille includes the new Hyundai signature face. At the rear, the tail lamps do accentuate the width of the vehicle. Besides the user’s workplace and home, the Venue’s core philosophy stands for a ‘3rd Space’, which means the car is trendy, unique and stylish. The Hyundai Venue is 3,995 mm in length, 1,770 mm in width and 1,590 mm high, and also gets a boot space capacity of about 350 litres.

The Venue’s Indian Model gets 3 different engines – a Kappa 1-litre Turbo (T) GDI Petrol Engine which produces 120 HP and 175 Nm, another 1.2-litre Kappa Petrol which produces 83 HP and 117 Nm and a 1.4-litre Diesel Engine which produces 90 HP and 224 Nm. The 1.2-litre petrol will be offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox, the 1.4-litre diesel will be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox, while the 1-litre turbo-petrol will be getting an option between Hyundai’s in-house 7-speed DCT and a manual transmission.

Overall, the Hyundai Venue is a feature loaded baby-SUV, and it gets an exclusive new BlueLink smart software system. This tech is specially designed to improve comfort and connectivity between the car and the user. Hyundai’s BlueLink Technology gets a total of 33 features, out of which 10 are India specific. This new technology makes the Venue one of the most advanced and futuristic cars on the block.