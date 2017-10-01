Liberty Walk just tuned a Ford Mustang and it’s insane

Are you not satisfied with your regular Ford Mustang? Don’t worry, Liberty Walk has just revealed a totally-menacing Ford Mustang kit. There is no upgrade in the power figures of the car. The aesthetics of the car are tuned to an extent. The upgrades include bolt-on fenders, rear diffuser fused with dual tailpipes, boot-mounted wing, tweaked bumpers on both ends, modified grille and a front apron. The whole body kit will cost you £5,000 which is quite a reasonable deal, taking into consideration how delectable it seems.

And if you have some extra cash lying around, there’s an optional air-suspension which costs £6,000.

The 2017 Ford Mustang is equipped with two engine options, a 2.3-liter turbocharged EcoBoost engine capable of producing 310hp and a blue-blooded 5.0-liter V8 good for 435 HP. Then comes the top-of-the-line monster, the Shelby GT350 which produces a whopping 526hp. Wonder when will we see these tuned-up versions of pure American muscle cars on the road.

Image source: liberty walk