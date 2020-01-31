Lexus LC 500h Sports Coupe Introduced In India At INR 1.96 Crore

Fancy a new two-door, four-seater sports coupe which looks fantastic and is from a brand known for luxury and craftsmanship? The Lexus LC 500h is now available in India and can be yours if you are prepared to shell out INR 1.96 crore (Ex-showroom). The stylish Lexus won’t be made available with a V8 engine which is available elsewhere though and buyers in India will have to settle for a 3.5-litre V6, paired with a hybrid setup.

As cutting-edge as it looks on the outside, the Lexus LC 500h is equally rich and full of premium materials inside its cabin. Upfront, the car comes with a long hood, with the Lexus spindle taking centre stage, flanked by seriously cool headlamps. The lower stance lends this Lexus with a sporty and aggressive appearance. On the inside, the driver gets a chunky steering wheel with paddle shifters and gets an all-digital instrument console, which looks quite similar to the one fitted on the LFA.

Powering the LC 500h is a 3.5-litre V6, paired with two electric motors. On its own, the engine cranks out 295 hp of power and the motors make 177 hp. Together, the system output is rated for 354 hp and a maximum twist of 348 Nm. This engine is paired with a rather unique gearbox, which combines a CVT and regular automatic transmission to provide 10-speeds to choose from. This translates to a 0 to 100 kmph time of 4.7 seconds.

Inside, the cabin is full of craftsmanship and features a large infotainment system in the centre which is Apple CarPlay and Alexa compliant. Audio is routed through a 12-speaker system and an LFA-inspired G-meter is displayed on the 8-inch monitor behind the wheel. Everything is surrounded in the richest hide, although space at the back won’t rival a proper sedan’s rear seat. The 10-speed gearbox’s intelligence can be intervened through magnesium paddles behind the wheel and on-board safety systems include a rear camera with guidelines, triple-beam LED headlights, a blind spot monitoring system, optional park assist and 10 airbags.