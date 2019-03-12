Ducati Riding Academy Registrations Now Open, All the Details

Providing exciting learning courses since 2003, the Ducati Riding Academy has trained over 10,000 enthusiasts to hone their skills and become better riders. With a line up of various Ducati motorcycles available to learn on, this is the perfect way for a Ducati enthusiast to learn to ride from the experts in Bologna, Italy. The courses at the DRE Road Academy have been designed in such a manner that they suit the skill level of any rider, be it a newcomer or even a seasoned rider. This steep learning curve will also be accompanied by travel experiences which shall offer the chance to tour on your favourite Ducati.

This new course will be held at the Modena race track, will give participants the chance to put the new models in the Ducati range through their paces while ensuring they take their riding skills to the next level. The big change for the 2019 international season is DRE Road Academy, the new DRE course designed to let everyone take control of a built-in-Bologna Ducati.

DRE Racetrack comprises a further advanced curriculum is aimed at honing the skills of the riders and push out even better lap times. There are four courses, sub-divided according to participants’ abilities and requirements. Ranging from track Warm Up – for those who have never ridden on a track yet are eager to take the so-called”baptism of speed” – to the Champs Academy. In between lie Track Evo and Track Master, courses which let those who already have a certain experience improve ride technique.

For the people who like to venture further, into off-road trails, DRE Enduro Academy is a valuable experience for them. Riders will learn some crucial off-road techniques and tricks, all under controlled conditions and supervised by expert, qualified instructors. The Multistrada 1260 Enduro and Multistrada 950 will accompany the riders for this event.

Also Read: Ducati’s 2nd Dream Tour to Hit the Western Coast of India

The icing on the cake, DRE Travel experiences have also been turned up a few notches. Routes and activities have now been upgraded, thanks also to a fresh partnership with world-renowned tour operator Boscolo. The Dream Tour is an electrifying 5-day ride on your favourite Ducati through the stunning switchbacks and hills of the Tuscany-Emilia Apennines. Participants will hop on the Multistrada 1260 Enduro and the Multistrada 950 for these activities. So what are you waiting for? Head to dre.ducati.it to get more information on the riding courses and enrol yourself.