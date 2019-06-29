Land Rover Donates A New Discovery Sport SUV To Rapid Response

Marking a whole 10 years of being in the Indian market, Jaguar Land Rover has celebrated this milestone by donating a modified Discovery Sport SUV to Rapid Response. Rapid Response is an NGO which helps with disaster management and relief work during the monsoon. The Discovery Sport even in its stock form is highly capable of handling tough obstacles off the road, but Land Rover has further modified this vehicle, to suit the job. It comes with a luggage carrier on the roof, a luggage partition, tow rope and more. It can also wade in waterlogged areas, 600 mm deep without any damage. With this highly capable vehicle in their hands, this NGO will be providing on-time assistance, any time and anywhere.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said, “Land Rover vehicles, such as Discovery Sport are renowned for their capability in tackling difficult terrains and situations caused by floods and other such catastrophic events. On the occasion of completion of 10 years of Jaguar Land Rover in India, we are proud to offer a Land Rover to aid the team at Rapid Response in their efforts to help victims of such natural calamities in India.”

Mohamad Farukh, CEO, Rapid Response, commented, “India is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world. At Rapid Response, we aim at providing immediate, effective and sustainable support for the victims of natural disasters. Equipped with capability and technology of Land Rover, we are confident in providing more timely and effective assistance in disaster-stricken situations”.

Also Read: Jaguar Land Rover And BMW Unite To Develop Next-Gen Electric Drive Technology

The Discovery Sport is offered with a choice of 2 engines, one petrol powered and one oil-burner. The 1997 cc petrol motor generates 237 hp of peak power and 340 Nm of peak torque. The 1999 cc oil burner, on the other hand, is offered in two stages of tune, customers can choose between 147 hp/382 Nm or 177 hp/430 Nm. Both these engines come paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox which sends power to all four wheels, as a standard option. Prices of this SUV start from INR 44.68 Lakh, ex-showroom, Pan-India.