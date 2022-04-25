Land Rover Defender 90 Convertible: Open Top Fun While Taking The Road Less Traveled!

Ever imagined a Land Rover Defender with an open-top? Well, your dreams have come true! The Dutch Coachbuilder Heritage Customs has decided to give the Land Rover Defender a soft top by chopping off the roof of the new Land Rover Defender 90. This Custom build is a limited edition with only 5 units on offer. This Build costs about €84,700 or ₹70 lakh after conversion.

Design

Design-wise, the Land Rover defender still offers a beefy, muscular look. Talking about the changes, the only change is a convertible soft-top roof. The soft-top roof is finished in a sort of brownish color to resemble the wood and nature. The wheels are standard steel units since this is a more off-road-focused variant. Talking about the body style, the Land Rover Defender convertible is based on the standard three-door Defender 90.

Interior

Coming to the interior, there are subtle changes like the steering wheel finished in old vintage color. The A/C controls and other controls are surrounded by a panel finished in an oxidized copper theme. The seats have also changed; they are now upholstered in brown leather to match the overall brown theme of the off-roader

Powertrain:

The Defender convertible is powered by a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 motor which pumps out 525 PS of peak power and 625 Nm of torque. There’s only one transmission on offer, an 8-speed automatic gearbox, which sends power to all four wheels. As far as performance goes, the V8 Defender will hit 100kph from rest in just 5.2sec and top out at 240kph in short-wheelbase, three-door 90 guises.

Land Rover Defender 90 Variants:

The New Defender 90 is available in several models including Defender, X-Dynamic, and Defender X. Furthermore, Defender and X-Dynamic will come with S, SE, and HSE Specification Packs. That apart, The Defender comes with a lot of technologies to ensure off-road and on-road driving convenience and all-time connectivity. The Defender 90 is extremely personalizable with more than 170 accessories offered along with it. There are also Lifestyle Packs such as the Explorer Pack, the Adventure Pack, the Country Pack, and the Urban Pack that have been curated to suit the requirements of different types of customers.