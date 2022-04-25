Tata’s Upcoming EV Reveal: Could It Be The Altroz EV?

With the success of the Nexon EV, Tata Motors is planning on bringing a whole range of new EVs to the market. The Indian carmaker recently revealed the Curvv electric SUV and it will now unveil another EV offering on 29th April. Though Tata hasn’t given any hints yet, we believe that it could either be the Altroz EV or the Nexon long-range variant. The Altroz EV has been long overdue since it was unveiled back in 2019 and the Nexon EV long-range variant has been under development for some time as well. Let’s take a look at both:

Tata Altroz EV

Touted as a premium Urban car, the Tata Altroz EV will be powered by a permanent magnet AC motor which will drive the wheels via a single-speed gearbox. The battery size and power output are not known yet, however, Tata is targetting a charging time of 60 minutes for the battery to replenish 80% of its juice from dead. The manufacturer has also officially stated that with the Altroz EV, they are targetting a range of 250 – 300 kilometers, which is great for an Urban car. In terms of dimensions, the all-electric Altroz is 3988 mm long, 1754 mm wide, 1505 mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2501 mm.

The Altroz EV will light up the road ahead with dual, ultra-slim LED headlamps and unlike the conventionally-powered car, the EV version will employ a black and beige theme for the upholstery. The absence of a central tunnel ensures the floor remains flat and replacing the traditional gear lever is a dial for fore and aft movement.

Tata Nexon EV Long Range

The biggest change will be seen in the battery of the car. The 2022 model will get a 40kWh battery as compared to the 30.2kWh pack seen in the previous generation model. The official range of the old Nexon EV was said to be 300Km, but the real-world range is close to 200Km. While this range is good for intercity commutes, it is not sufficient for longer inter-city or inter-state travel. With the inclusion of this larger battery pack, the car will offer a claimed range of 400Km.

While the real-world range will be lesser than the certified figure, it might range from anywhere between 300Km to 320Km. Such a range offers more convenience to the drivers and also makes longer travel possible. There will be some new features as well. The 2022 Nexon EV will get selectable regenerative modes. With this, the driver can choose the intensity of regenerative braking that can help improve the range from the battery pack.