Land Rover and Jaguar Vehicles to Get More Pricey from 1st April 2019

With a considerable increase in the exchange rates in our country, British manufacturer, Land Rover and Jaguar has been forced to announce a price hike of about 4% across its range of cars. The raised prices would be brought into effect from the 1st of April, 2019, the start of the new financial year. The brand expects customers to understand and continue to walk into showrooms for a piece of British excellence. Mr Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL) said, “Jaguar Land Rover in India offers a portfolio of world-class products that inspire and excite. This increase in price is purely inflationary and we are certain that the two global iconic brands, Jaguar and Land Rover, will continue to attract existing and new customers.”

The brand Jaguar has established itself as a worthy luxury brand in India over the years, with a range of sedans, an SUV and a sporty coupé on offer. The sedan models comprise of the entry-level XE which is followed by the XF while the luxurious XJL sits on top. All these cars are assembled locally to be sold in our market. Their SUV, the F-Pace is the first SUV to be offered by Jaguar and this model too, is assembled locally. The only CBU model in the Jaguar portfolio as of now is the F-Type. A very beautiful looking car, the F-Type is offered with a range of engines, including the mighty 5-litre supercharged V8 engine.

Coming to the other brand, Land Rover. This iconic company has built a reputation for making the most capable and luxurious SUVs in the world. With a total of 6 SUVs in its portfolio, the brand has quite a presence in the Indian market. The compact Range Rover Evoque the entry point to the brand and with the Discovery Sport are the locally assembled models of the brand. The other models in their line up include a range of CBU models which include Range Rover Velar, Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Discovery.