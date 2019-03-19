Kia Motors Launch Campaign Goes Live, to Enter India in Second Half of 2019

With an intent to come to the Indian market with a bang, the world’s 8th largest auto manufacturer, Kia Motors, launches its first brand campaign for India, to introduce the brand in the country and further strengthen its connection in the market. This high decibel campaign lead by the TVC reiterates Kia’s design philosophy and aptly brings out the importance of design in the Kia ecosystem. The aim of these campaigns is to build brand awareness around the elements that inspire the flawless design signature of the brand that is consistent across Kia’s product portfolio. Kia has always been at the forefront of cutting-edge design, a philosophy that’s resulted in some of the most iconic cars of this generation. The brand will make its entry in the second half of this year with the SP2i SUV.

Speaking about the campaign, Mr Manohar Bhat, Head – Sales and Marketing, Kia Motors India said, “This brand campaign established Kia’s emphasis on design and how it changes the design rule-book with every car it introduces in the market. Right from the world’s heartthrob Stinger to the latest sensation Telluride all Kia cars have their unique identity with a common design language that stands out. We wanted to take a fresh approach through the campaign that rightly highlights the importance of design at Kia and the inspiration that drives us to make stunning cars that we are globally known for. Staying true to the brand philosophy of ‘power to surprise’ there’s more to come via the TVC so, please stay tuned!”

The brand will launch its first model, the SP2i SUV in the Indian market in the second half of 2019. To be produced locally at Kia’s brand new, state of the art facility located in Anantapur, in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh. We witnessed the inauguration of this very plant not too long ago, where we noticed design highlights like a clamshell bonnet, disc brakes on all corners, 5-spoke alloy wheels, a tiger grille, bonnet mounted DRLs, bumper integrated headlights and some more features. More on this SUV and the brand, to follow soon, stay tuned.