Ather Joins Hands with Godrej Nature’s Basket to Provide More Charging Docks

One of the pioneers in the electric mobility department in India, Ather Energy currently caters in the city of Bengaluru. As of now, the brand has over 24 charging points with 31 charging docks in the city. The number is about to increase, as the brand has signed an MoU with Godrej Nature’s Basket to set-up charging points across various outlets of the store. All these charging docks will be free to use until the month of September, 2019. Godrej Nature’s Basket for a pan-India association that will see the company set-up its charging points at various outlets of the grocery and fresh-food store, the first of which is up and running at the Sadashivnagar outlet in Bengaluru.

This association would be beneficial to Ather Energy who would be able to expand to other Indian cities at a rapid pace by providing charging docks. “For us, partnering with a brand like Godrej Nature’s Basket was a natural choice for AtherGrid. Their wide network and ease of accessibility allow us to offer to charge at locations that fit seamlessly into our consumers’ lives. We are excited about bringing newer locations for Bengaluru residents to charge their electric vehicles at and take the first step towards a pan-India expansion.” said Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy.

The company is known to provide an extensive charging network in the city of Bengaluru, where most AtherGrid Points are no more than 4 km driving distance from the next. The brand hopes to carry this fame when it expands to other cities. Next in line in the expansion plan for the company is the city of Chennai, where the brand will be setting up around 10-15 charging docks before the commercial launch of the scooters in the city and are actively seeking partnership with progressive-minded institutions in Chennai. Currently, the company offers two scooters in the Indian market, the flagship Ather 450 which is priced at INR 1.24 lakh and a more affordable Ather 340 which is priced at INR 1.13 lakh. Below is an image gallery of this green machine for you to see.