Lalamove Offers Mini-Truck And Bike Deliveries For Moving Essentials During Lockdown

Humanity is currently fighting its biggest existential crisis of modern times. However, the fight against it is rather simple as all we have to do is stay at home and do the right thing. During these times though, the movement of essential goods is vital if we must accomplish what we’ve shut the nation down for. Joining the momentum; Lalamove an on-demand logistics company that connects customers and drivers through technology has also come forward and extended its services by offering mini trucks and bike deliveries for anyone moving essentials.

They are helping to deliver food and groceries as well as medical supplies and other essentials as approved by the government whether it’s Business to Business (B2B), Business to Customer (B2C) or a Personal Delivery. Their services are currently available in cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

Lalamove made a significant contribution by arranging the vehicle from Bangalore to Mangalore for dispatching the raw material for making Masks. At Hyderabad, they are actively working with Milkbasket to meet the city requirement of milk supply and have also received movement passes from the Government for the fulfilment of essentials within the city. Their services can be availed by dialling the following number or by filling up the form on the given link: https://lnkd.in/fa2qaDw (Helpline Number: 1800 2666460).

In order to continue with their efforts to ensure that the essential goods are delivered during the lockdown safely, Lalamove has instructed all their Driver Partners to use Masks and Sanitizers during the delivery and off delivery time. To further incentivize the partners, they have been transferring a fixed amount to their wallets so that they can purchase the Masks and Sanitizers for them and their family members.

Speaking on the same Mr John Tang; Co-founder & Director Lalamove India stated that “We are committed to helping the Government of India and the States in meeting the requirements of the local public during this time of social lockdown. Simultaneously we are also taking pro-active measures to ensure the safety of our workers who are stepping out fearlessly to help extend our services”