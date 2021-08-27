KTM Announces Attractive Benefits To Commemorate Its 10 Years Of Existence In India

It has been a decade since KTM barged its way into the Indian motorcycling scenario. As far as the affordable performance motorcycle segment goes, KTM has made sure to leave a dent and has emerged as one of the key players in the 1.5 Lakh-3.5 Lakh bracket. The KTM range in India has expanded from 2 products back in 2012 to 11 products now. Excitement and adrenaline seekers can choose their weapon of choice across the Naked, Supersport and Travel range which are available at multiple cc points from 125cc all the way up to 390cc.

The premium motorcycling brand also launched KTM Pro-Experiences last year, which offered a range of expert-curated experiences across trails, tarmac & track for its owners. The Pro-Experience events have seen phenomenal participation and have helped build a strong preference for the brand. The year 2020 also saw the European manufacturer introduce the Swedish brand ‘Husqvarna Motorcycles’ which has since then captured the imagination of riders seeking performance & sophistication in equal measure.

Benefits

To commemorate the entry into the brand’s 10th year in India, KTM has announced multiple benefits for all new KTM & Husqvarna bookings. Customers can book any KTM or Husqvarna motorcycle from 18th Aug 2021 to get the following rewards

Free 3 years extended warranty in addition to the standard 2yrs

Free 1 year Road Side Assistance

50% discount on KTM Pro-Experiences – Curated experiences across Trails, Track & Tarmac guided by KTM Experts

These are available only for a limited period. The end date of these offers will be communicated subsequently. Customers will also be supported with attractive retail finance schemes covering up to 95% of the loan amount.

Also read: This ‘Xplorer GT’ Kit From Autologue Design Will Transform Your KTM 390 Duke Into A Road-Going ADV

Official statement

Speaking on the occasion Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said “KTM would shortly complete its successful 10 years in India. Over this period, we have built an aspirational performance biking brand and extended our product range to have models for trails, track & tarmac. We have expanded our network to almost 500 showrooms and workshops across India. In 2020, we introduced the Swedish performance brand – Husqvarna Motorcycles, and created a state-of-the-art, best-in-class KTM Pro-Experiences program for KTM owners. These milestones give us fuel to move forward with gusto. We intend to share our celebrations with new customers who will book a KTM or Husqvarna Motorcycle, and reward them with multiple benefits.”