Hyundai i20 N vs I20 N Line: Different Animals From The Same Habitat!

This week was pretty exciting for enthusiasts with the unveiling of the Hyundai i20 N-Line. Positioned as fun to drive and performance-oriented hatchback, the i20 N-Line is set to be the first product from Hyundai’s N brand in India. But, did you know about the ‘real’ i20 N? A full-blown hot hatch that can be taken to the tracks as well! Let’s take a look at the differences between the two!

Exterior

The overall exterior design of both cars is the same. However, the I20 N features much more aggressive bits when compared to the i20 N-Line. It features a much more aggressive front bumper with large intakes, a larger rear spoiler and a large single exit exhaust.

The i20 N features 18-inch alloy wheels whereas the i20 N-Line features 16-inch alloy wheels. Both the cars, however, share the same chequered flag-inspired front grille, LED taillamps and red accents all around on the exteriors.

Interior

The overall dashboard layout and features are almost identical between the two. Both of them feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging, cruise control, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof and a 7-speaker Bose sound system to name a few.

The i20 N additionally gets a more comprehensive digital instrument cluster, sports seats and N buttons on the steering wheel for selecting the drive modes. Both of them feature N branding on the seats, sporty pedals, a three-spoke steering wheel and N branded gear knob. The I20 N features blue highlights around the cabin whereas the I20 N line features red accents all around.

Performance and handling

The i20 N gets a 1.6-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine which produces 204hp and 275nm of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a 6-speed manual gearbox. Its launch control feature enables it to achieve 0-100km/h in just 6.7 seconds and achieve a top speed of 230km/h. It gets a limited-slip differential for improved grip around corners.

The front brakes are 40mm larger than the standard car’s and it gets all the electric aids for when things get out of control. The i20 N also gets what Hyundai calls N grin control system. It gets five drive modes that alter the engine response, stability control, transmission, steering and exhaust sound parameters.

The i20 N-Line is powered by the familiar turbocharged 1.0 litre 3-cylinder GDI engine which produces 120ps and 172nm of torque. It can achieve 0-100 km/h in 9.9 seconds and the transmission options include a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT Dual-clutch automatic transmission with paddle shifters. It also gets a sportier exhaust note from the aforementioned twin-tip exhaust.

Hyundai has retuned the suspension and steering for a sportier feel. It gets disc brakes on all four wheels as opposed to the standard i20 which gets disc brakes only for the front wheels. It gets electronic aids such as electronic stability control, vehicle stability management and hill assist control.