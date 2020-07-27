KTM 390 Adventure Now Available At An EMI Of INR 6999

The KTM 390 Adventure serves as the brand’s foray into the affordable ADV-tourer category and is one of the most balanced motorcycles in its category. With the growing trend of adventure motorcycling in India, the 390 Adventure has cemented its place as a feature-packed allrounder. To fuel its demand further, KTM has announced a new ownership plan on the KTM 390 Adventure. Bikers can now get to own this travel-enduro machine at an EMI which can be as low as Rs.6999.

More details

The finance plan comprising 80% coverage of the on-the-road price and covering 5 years of ownership is expected to bring the KTM 390 Adventure within the reach of a large number of enthusiasts. The price of KTM 390 Adventure is Ex-Showroom (Delhi) price is Rs. 3,04,000/-.

Customers can also avail other exciting finance offers from Bajaj Finance Ltd and HDFC Bank with up to 95% finance coverage, lower interest rates and flexible tenures. Apart from these, the KTM dealerships are also geared to offer exciting exchange schemes for bikers to trade up to the KTM 390 Adventure. The KTM 390 Adventure was launched earlier this year, marking KTM’s entry into the emerging adventure touring motorcycle segment in India. The recent years have witnessed an increasing trend in adventure touring and the interest in outdoor exploration is on the rise. The 390 Adventure has been conceptualized to address this trend and has been designed for adventure travel while also being a great ride for everyday city use.

Speaking on the occasion Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said “KTM 390 Adventure is a pivotal addition to our expanding portfolio. The model has seen a phenomenal response since its launch and holds the promise of offering a truly capable and versatile adventure tourer to the biking enthusiasts. While KTM 390 Adventure has seen a very high purchase intent, one of the opportunities we see in accelerating ownership is to make the model more accessible to the enthusiasts. The finance schemes created with partners like Bajaj Finance Ltd & HDFC Bank are expected to address this opportunity and inspire a lot of customers to upgrade.”

Specifications

The bike draws a lot from the KTM 450 Rally – A Dakar-winning bike. The bike also derives much from KTM’s rich legacy in rally racing in terms of chassis, profiling & several specs such as a larger fuel tank, ergonomics & wind protection. The 390 Adventure is purpose-built for adventure travel and features a lightweight Trellis frame chassis, a long-travel suspension by WP with 170mm of wheel travel in the front and 177mm of wheel travel in the rear, knobby tyres by Metzeler, high ground clearance of 200mm, long wheelbase, extendable windshield and a protective bash plate for the engine.

The 390 Adventure is packed with a set of first-in-class electronics like an ECU which controls a host of electronic aids like the lean-angle sensitive Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC), cornering ABS, offroad ABS for better steering on low traction surfaces, and a quickshifter+ for smooth clutchless up and downshifting. The bike also gets KTM My Ride smartphone connectivity for calls, music and optional turn-by-turn navigation, all nicely displayed and relayed by the full-colour TFT display.