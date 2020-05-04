KTM 250 Adventure: What To Expect?

Yes, you read it right, KTM is indeed working on a 250 Adventure. The 390 Adventure made quite an impact on us when it came out but the idea of having a more affordable and approachable ADV-tourer from KTM’s stable still lingers. The 390 Adventure is developed on the foundation laid by the Duke 390 and it won’t be wrong if we assume that in the near future, they will grab the Duke 250 and carve an Adventure 250 out of it. The Austrian marque is renowned for developing several motorcycles pertaining to the same platform, appealing to every type of motorcyclist out there.

Coming to the engine front first, we witnessed the 390 ADV using the same engine found on the Duke 390. Though we would have loved to see the engine tuned a little differently to suit the characteristics of the 390 ADV, it wasn’t the case. We got the exact same rev-happy mill from the Duke 390 in the exact state of tune. We can expect KTM to pull off the same with the 250 ADV as well. It is pretty much sure that it will retain the same engine found on its streetfighter cousin. Duke 250 gets a 248.8 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine which produces 30 bhp max power and 24 Nm of peak torque. If the 250 ADV carries the same mill, it would become a more rider-friendly proposition than the ADV 390.

The steel-trellis frame, subframe, and alloy wheels will be the same as the 390 so expect the same riding dynamics as the 390 ADV . It won’t be coming with the same cycle parts though and might lose out on the Metzeler rubber to bring the costs down a bit. India-spec 390 ADV didn’t get the WP Apex front fork and neither will the 250 ADV and in the same manner, the WP Apex monoshock will get only preload adjustment. The suspension travel (170mm front/ 177mm rear) will be identical to the 390’s as well. When it comes to the electronics package, the 250 ADV will get the off-road ABS and is expected to get the same TFT display as its larger sibling. The KTM 390 Adventure came loaded with electronics including cornering ABS and traction control system while it also had a segment-first quickshifter. The 250 ADV might lose out on these features in order to be more competitive, economically. It might not even get the full LED lighting and could make do with the conventional halogen setup like the Duke 250 does.

If it weren’t for the current global pandemic, chances are that we would have already gotten the KTM 250 Adventure. Once launched, it will be considerably cheaper than the 390 ADV and if KTM manages to price it very aggressively, it is going to be a bit of a problem for the RE Himalayan. We most definitely need the 250 ADV to come to India because it will make KTM’s Adventure series more affordable and it would prove to be a very well-rounded tool for the beginners.