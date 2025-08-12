Komaki XR7 Launched: India’s Longest-Range EV Scooter Priced at ₹89,999

4-Point Overview
- Class-leading range: Up to 322 km on a single charge.
- Pocket-friendly price: ₹89,999 (ex-showroom).
- Robust battery tech: Lipo4 pack with 3,000–5,000 cycles and thermal safety.
- Smart, safe riding: 3,000W motor, disc brakes, sensors, and self-diagnosis features.
Introduction
If range anxiety has been holding you back from switching to an electric scooter, Komaki just made a big promise. The newly launched XR7 claims India’s longest range for an EV scooter — a staggering 322 km — and arrives at a surprisingly approachable ₹89,999 (ex-showroom). It dresses up retro scooter looks in modern EV clothes and packs in tech that aims to make daily riding simpler and cheaper.
Looks and everyday usability
The Komaki XR7 takes inspiration from classic scooters, delivering a timeless look that appeals to all generations. But beneath this retro shell lies a next-gen electric drivetrain. The blend of vintage charm and modern tech creates a scooter that’s both stylish on the outside and smart on the inside.
Key style features:
- Premium paint finish for a sleek, head-turning presence.
- Elegant curves & chrome accents.
- Comfortable seating for city & long rides.
Powertrain and riding feel
Under the bodywork sits a 3,000-watt BLDC hub motor paired with a wireless controller. In plain terms: it should feel punchy from a standstill and responsive in traffic. Komaki also fits disc brakes, which is reassuring when you’re rolling with such a long range — you want solid stopping power. Early impressions suggest the XR7 aims for a smooth, confidence-boosting ride rather than harsh acceleration.
The battery story — Lipo4 and longevity
This is the headline: the XR7 uses a Lipo4 (LiFePO4) battery pack. Those cells are known for stability and lifespan. Komaki claims 3,000–5,000 charge cycles, which means the battery can last many years under normal daily use. The chemistry also handles heat better and lowers fire risk — not because EVs are unusually dangerous, but because safety is often the first question buyers ask. With the XR7, Komaki highlights both safety resistance to overheating, fire and explosion and the practical advantage of fewer battery replacements over the scooter’s life.
Smart systems and maintenance
Komaki has added modern conveniences: smart sensors that monitor speed and vehicle state continuously, a self-diagnosis function that flags issues early, and over-the-air updates so the scooter’s software can improve with time. These aren’t flashy gimmicks — they reduce downtime and make ownership easier. Predictive alerts, for example, mean you’ll be nudged to service a component before it fails, which could save money and hassle.
Value and what it means for riders
Put the numbers together and the XR7 is positioned as a real commuter game-changer. A big real-world range removes the need to charge every day and makes the scooter useful for both work and weekend runs. At ₹89,999, Komaki competes not just on tech but also on affordability — especially if you consider fuel savings over years. The retro look broadens its appeal beyond white-collar commuters to folks who want style plus sensible running costs.
Komaki XR7 Quick Specs
|Feature
|Detail
|Price (ex-showroom)
|₹89,999
|Claimed Range
|322 km / charge
|Motor
|3,000 W BLDC hub motor
|Battery
|Lipo4 (LiFePO4)
|Battery Life
|3,000–5,000 cycles
|Brakes
|Disc brakes
|Smart Features
|Speed sensors, self-diagnosis, OTA updates
|Safety
|Overheat/fire/explosion resistant cells
|Availability
|Komaki dealerships & https://komaki.in
Conclusion
The Komaki XR7 isn’t just another electric scooter — it’s a statement. With a record range, dependable battery chemistry and modern maintenance features, it tackles two of the biggest barriers to EV adoption in India: range anxiety and total cost of ownership. The retro styling is the cherry on top, making the XR7 a practical daily rider that also looks good in traffic.
Will it deliver real-world 322 km? Time and independent tests will tell. But on paper, and at the ticket price, Komaki has given riders a compelling reason to consider making the switch to electric — and that’s exactly what the market needs right now.