KOGO Trip Videos And Stories Platform Gets An Update

KOGO, the world’s first AI trip videos & stories platform was launched earlier this year. The platform has now been updated and KOGO 2.0 is a major release that brings an all-new UI design with 7 new features and 41 feature enhancements.

In its new avatar, KOGO takes automated content creation to the next level with its AI Trip Video Engine enabling easier travel content discovery and sharing. Whether one is riding, driving, cycling or hiking, KOGO becomes a personal storyteller by using the KOGO TripTracker & the KOGO App to turn trips into unique trip videos and stories, automatically.

KOGO 2.0 has 40+ features enhanced across the board, such as map styles, active discovery, enhanced inbox, push alerts and profile views. The KOGO 2.0 App is designed to work Live, while you enjoy your travels. Some of the top features of KOGO 2.0 are:

Kogo Carousel: The carousel view is part of the new UI that gives a unified view of stories, Video, Maps and Live features simultaneously

AI Video Engine: Completely automated trip videos created by KOGO’s proprietary AI Video Engine

Community: Be part of a global community of travellers, discuss, suggest and ask for recommendations

Quests: KOGO Quests is a travel engagement where people can participate in travel quests and challenges or create their own and win rewards and recognition

Enhanced Discovery: KOGO 2.0 enables discovery of Trips, People and Quests with filters such as Nearby, Trip Duration, Distance, Tags and Recommended

Live Help & SOS: KOGO 2.0 enables you to ask for Live help from other travellers and the community while on a trip

Direct Messaging: KOGO 2.0 now comes with direct messaging between users

KOGO’s pre-existing features now come with enhanced UI & enhancements Track & Capture: KOGO tracks every detail of your trip capturing route, stops, places of interest, weather and more Live Trip: Be on a live trip and see KOGO write your story as you travel. Share your experience – Live, with friends and family AutoSync: KOGO automatically syncs your photos, videos and text with the route, stops and moments to create a perfect timeline of your experience AutoCreate: The AI storytelling Engine of KOGO turns your trip timeline into trip videos and travel stories with Maps, Images, Videos & Text Revisit & Share: You can revisit and relive the experience of your trips through your stories and share with friends and family instantly across social media. KOGO also creates customised cards of your content automatically when you share Profile: Personal profile and travels section to view, add, edit and discuss. The profile section also features an easy to use video editing module supported by the AI Video Engine



Also Read: Honda Two-Wheelers India Teases A Premium Product Launch On 30th September

The KOGO App is Free to download on Android and iOS. The KOGO Trip-Tracker is available at an introductory price of INR 7,749/- and a one-year subscription to premium features of the KOGO app is priced at INR 1,499/- p.a and is available at the kogo trips website, Amazon and across a network of 125 points of sale in India.