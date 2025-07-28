Kinetic DX EV Launched from ₹1.11 Lakh – Book Yours Now for Just ₹1000 and Relive a Legend in Electric Style!

Quick 4-Pointer Overview:
- Kinetic is back! The iconic brand re-enters the two-wheeler segment with the electric DX EV.
- A perfect blend of nostalgia and tech, with a classic silhouette and modern smart features.
- Two variants: DX and DX+, priced from ₹1.11 lakh, offering keyless ride, voice alerts, reverse mode, and segment-first features.
- Bookings open at ₹1000, limited to 35,000 units, with deliveries starting September 2025.
Intro: When Nostalgia Meets Next-Gen Electric Mobility
Back in the ’90s, the Kinetic DX was more than just a scooter—it was a family member. It ferried kids to school, parents to work, and became a symbol of Indian middle-class reliability. Fast forward to 2025, and that same spirit has been reignited, but this time, it runs on clean, silent electric energy.
Kinetic Engineering Ltd. has officially revived the beloved DX—this time as an electric scooter under its EV division, Kinetic Watts and Volts Ltd. The result? A bold leap into the future that doesn’t forget where it came from.
Retro Vibes Meet Everyday Practicality
Visually, the DX EV doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel. Instead, it celebrates its roots with a familiar form and sturdy metal body, refined with input from Italian designers. The result is a scooter that looks timeless—but clearly means business.
Practicality gets a massive boost with 37 litres of under-seat storage, enough to carry a full-face helmet, a half-face helmet, and still have space for your tiffin or charger. Thoughtful touches like the Easy Flip pillion footrest, Easy Key (keyless start), and Easy Charge cable (DX+ only) make life a lot simpler, especially in everyday urban chaos.
Power, Safety, and Efficiency You Can Count On
Under its nostalgic exterior, the DX EV packs a serious electric punch. Both variants are powered by a 2.6kWh LFP battery—sourced from Range-X in India—designed to last over 2,500 to 3,500 charging cycles, far longer than NMC batteries.
The DX+ delivers up to 116 km of range (IDC), thanks to Kinetic’s in-house K-Coast regenerative braking system. With three ride modes—Range, Power, and Turbo—you can switch between saving juice or enjoying a brisk 90 km/h top speed.
And yes, safety hasn’t been overlooked. The scooter features hill-hold assist, reverse mode, telescopic front suspension, and combi-brakes (220mm front disc and 130mm rear drum). Whether you’re navigating potholes or parking on slopes, the DX has your back.
Say Hello to Your Smart Scooter Buddy
In the DX+, the scooter becomes a digital companion with My Kiney Companion Voice Alerts. It greets you, warns you, guides you with voice navigation, plays music, and yes—even wishes you on your birthday.
Through the Telekinetic app, users can:
- Track real-time ride stats
- Set geo-fences
- Get intruder alerts
- Locate their scooter with Find/Track My Kinetic
- Instantly connect to support with the Kinetic Assist switch on the handlebar
It’s this mix of practicality, fun, and functionality that makes the DX+ feel more like a friend than just a machine.
Extended Peace of Mind with an Industry-Leading Warranty
Buying an EV isn’t just about performance—it’s about long-term confidence. And here’s where Kinetic scores big.
The Kinetic DX EV comes with a 3-year / 30,000 km standard warranty, which already puts it ahead of many competitors. But for those who want total peace of mind, Kinetic is offering something truly rare: an extended warranty of up to 9 years / 1,00,000 km.
That’s right—nearly a decade of coverage, making the DX not just a smarter ride, but a safer long-term investment for families, commuters, and first-time EV buyers.
Key Specs & Features at a Glance
|What You Get
|Details That Matter
|Battery Power
|2.6kWh LFP battery (built in India, longer life & safer than NMC)
|Range You Can Expect
|Up to 116 km on a single charge (DX+ with IDC cycle)
|Top Speed
|Zips up to 90 km/h with three modes: Range, Power, and Turbo
|Storage Space
|Huge 37 litres under the seat—fits 1 full + 1 half helmet, and more
|Braking Confidence
|Big 220mm disc at the front, 130mm drum at the rear, with combi-braking
|Cool Smart Features
|Voice alerts, music, navigation, real-time ride tracking (DX+ only)
|Easy Charging
|Retractable Easy Charge cable (DX+), regular charging on DX
|Colours to Choose From
|DX+: Red, Blue, White, Silver, Black / DX: Silver, Black
|What It Costs
|₹1,11,499 (DX) / ₹1,17,499 (DX+) – Ex-showroom, Pune
|How to Book
|Just ₹1000 online at kineticev.in
|Warranty Peace of Mind
|Standard: 3 years / 30,000 km — Extendable to 9 years / 1,00,000 km!
|When It’s Coming
|Deliveries start September 2025
Conclusion: A Legacy Recharged, A Future Redefined
The all-new Kinetic DX EV doesn’t just bring back memories—it revives a movement. It delivers everything today’s riders want—style, smarts, safety, and sustainability—while reminding us of a time when scooters were simple, soulful, and built to last.
Now reborn as an EV with futuristic features and India-first innovations, the DX isn’t just back. It’s better.
With its extended warranty, segment-first tech, and that unmistakable Kinetic DNA, it’s safe to say: India’s most iconic scooter has entered a new era—and it’s electric.