Kinetic DX Electric Scooter Launching on July 28: A Classic Reborn for the EV Age

4-Point Overview:
- Kinetic Green is bringing back the iconic Kinetic DX in an all-electric avatar on July 28, 2025.
- Inspired by the original Kinetic Honda DX from the 80s, this new model mixes unforgettable retro charm with modern EV tech
- It will come with hub-mounted motor, battery options up to 3.5 kWh, and a top speed of ~80 km/h.
- This marks the beginning of Kinetic Green’s ambitious plan to launch three EVs over the next 18 months.
Intro: A Classic Reimagined for Today
If you’ve ever ridden or even just seen a Kinetic Honda back in the day, you’ll know why the upcoming Kinetic DX matters. For many Indians, it wasn’t just a scooter—it was part of growing up, a dependable companion for daily life.
That means proper nostalgic moment for sure!
Now, decades later, Kinetic Green is set to bring it back—but this time with electric power under the skin. And the moment it teased the all-new Kinetic DX, hearts skipped a beat.
Launching officially on July 28, this isn’t just another EV—it’s nostalgia on two wheels, ready to ride into the future.
Retro Heart, Electric Soul
Take one glance at the test mules or teaser images, and it’s clear—Kinetic wants you to remember the good old days. The scooter’s front apron, body proportions, and round-ish headlamp all echo the original DX. But it doesn’t stop there.
This reborn version features:
- A sleek retro-inspired frame that’s compact and city-friendly.
- A TFT digital display that brings a tech-savvy vibe.
- A backlit Kinetic logo, glowing softly as a nod to its heritage.
It’s classic in feel, but contemporary in finish. The idea? To stir up emotions, while delivering modern-day practicality.
EV Hardware That Means Business
Don’t let the nostalgia fool you—the new DX is no slouch under the skin.
At its core lies a hub-mounted electric motor, perfect for urban riding. You’ll get to choose between:
- A 2 kWh battery, ideal for short daily hops.
- A 3.5 kWh pack, better suited for longer commutes.
The top speed? A healthy 80 km/h, putting it in the same league as the Bajaj Chetak, Hero Vida VX2, and even the TVS iQube.
Plus, it’s built as a Born Electric scooter—not a conversion job—so expect smooth weight balance and good ride quality.
Built for Indian Roads and Riders
What makes a scooter truly useful in India? Comfort. Suspension. Ease of riding. And the Kinetic DX seems to tick all those boxes.
What to expect:
- 12-inch alloy wheels for better ground clearance and grip.
- Telescopic front suspension and dual rear shock absorbers for those unpredictable potholes.
- A front disc brake for sharper stopping power.
- A clear, feature-rich TFT display with speed, range, and battery info at a glance.
This is a scooter that understands its rider—and the roads it’ll ride on.
Real Talk Table: Kinetic DX Snapshot
|Feature
|Expected Details
|Launch Date
|July 28, 2025
|Design Language
|Inspired by classic Kinetic Honda DX
|Battery Options
|2 kWh and 3.5 kWh
|Top Speed
|~80 km/h
|Motor
|Hub-mounted electric motor
|Suspension Setup
|Telescopic front + dual rear shocks
|Brakes
|Front disc (rear TBC)
|Tyre Size
|12-inch alloy wheels
|Display
|TFT digital instrument cluster
|Positioning
|Urban commuter / nostalgic lifestyle EV
Conclusion: It’s More Than Just a Scooter
With the Kinetic DX, the brand isn’t just selling an electric scooter. It’s reviving a memory, a simpler time when a scooter wasn’t about features—it was about freedom, mobility, and reliability.
But now, it’s all that—and more. It’s silent, electric, easier on the wallet, and better for the planet.
The Kinetic DX is for those who want modern tech, but don’t want to forget where they came from. For those who believe that emotion and innovation can ride side-by-side.
So mark your calendars—July 28 is the day a legend returns, this time charged up and ready to roll into the future.