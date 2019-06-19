Kia Teases The Seltos SUV One Last Time Before Its Unveiling Tomorrow

Ahead of its global unveiling tomorrow, Korean carmaker, Kia has revealed one last teaser of their upcoming Seltos SUV. Unlike the teasers we have seen before this time we get to see the car on the move. Based on the SP Concept that we saw at the Auto Expo last year, the Seltos is an important car for the Indian market, that is why the Korean brand will be unveiling the car in India and USA simultaneously tomorrow. This SUV will be up against the likes of the segment-leading Hyundai Creta, the Nissan Kicks and the Renault Captur. Moreover, the car will also be a nice alternative for those who are planning to buy the more affordable, lower variants of the Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass and the MG Hector.

The teaser starts with the car parked inside a parking lot. Upon unlocking, the horn honks, giving an aural confirmation and we also see mirror mounted turn indicators on the side. The driver gets a three-spoke steering wheel which gets a huge number of buttons as well. The cruise control buttons are on the right while the buttons on the left control the infotainment system. The instrument console comprises two analogue dials, one for the car speed and one for the engine speed with a MID screen in between.

We also see the engine to be redlined at 6,000 rpm, and get a glimpse of the chrome accented gear knob suggesting that the car driven here is the 1.5-litre petrol manual. Kia will also offer a 1.5-litre diesel engine with the car, and both these engines are expected to come with an automatic option. In the teaser, we also see the SUV going on rough terrain, which would be easier with the off-road mode button we saw in the teaser images released by the Korean brand. We also see the presence of an automatic climate control system and a sunroof in this teaser. With just a day go to the unveiling of this car, keep looking at this space for more updates on this car and detailed coverage straight from the unveiling event of this car. In the meanwhile, do have a look at this teaser uploaded by Kia linked below.