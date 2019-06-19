KTM RC125 Launched At A Price Of INR 1.47 Lakh

Following huge hype, the Austrian bike maker KTM has finally launched the RC125 motorcycle in the Indian market. With an ex-showroom price tag of INR 1.47 Lakh, the bike, in terms of price, is far away from any 125 cc motorcycle in the Indian market, but then, the RC125 is unlike any other motorcycle in the Indian market. A popular offering in the international market, the India-spec RC 125 looks a bit different and also comes with some changes, like the exclusion of a side exhaust and incorporation of a saree guard. The motorcycle can now be booked across all dealerships for a deposit of INR 5,000 and deliveries are expected to begin by the end of this month.

Offered in a dual tone shade of black and orange, the RC125 is quite a looker. The mechanically superior trellis frame of the bike is painted black while the wheels are orange. This frame is the same as the one seen on the larger siblings, the RC200 and the RC390, which would make the skilled riders happy as they have a brilliant chassis to play around with. At the heart of this frame rests the 125 cc, single cylinder, fuel injected, liquid cooled motor. This engine is tuned to produce 14.5 PS at 9,250 rpm and a twisting force of 12 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The recently launched Duke 125 from the Austrian brand uses the same engine.

The RC125 also borrows the brake setup from its sibling, the Duke 125. It uses a 300 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear, governed by a single channel ABS unit and rear wheel lift mitigation system as standard. Suspension duties are done by a USD fork in the front a pre-load adjustable mono-shock at the rear. At INR 1.47 Lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi, it indeed is a bit more expensive than its competition, the Yamaha R15 and the Pulsar RS200, both of which have an ex-showroom price tag of INR 1.39 Lakh. Is the Austrian worth the extra money? We shall find out soon when we do an in-depth review of the motorcycle very soon, stay tuned.