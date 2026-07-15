Kia Syros EV Revealed With 526 Km Range – Bookings Open At Rs 25,000

After much anticipation and a long wait, Kia has finally revealed the Syros EV for the Indian market. It is the brand’s latest electric SUV and comes with two battery choices, a long claimed driving range and plenty of modern features. Bookings have also started across India for a token amount of Rs 25,000. The Syros EV is expected to attract buyers looking for an electric SUV with strong range, premium features and a practical ownership package.
Kia Syros EV Battery Options And Range
Kia is offering the Syros EV with two battery packs. Buyers can choose the version that best suits their daily driving needs.
|Battery Pack
|Claimed Range
|42 kWh
|443 km
|51.4 kWh
|526 km
The larger 51.4 kWh battery develops 171 PS and 255 Nm of torque. Kia says this version can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.1 seconds. Both battery packs use Nickel Manganese Cobalt battery technology along with an IP67 rating and a liquid cooled battery management system.
Charging Time And Ownership Benefits
Charging is another strong point of the new Syros EV.
Key details include
- 100 kW DC fast charging support
- 10 to 80 percent charge in 39 minutes
- 10.8 kW onboard AC charger
- Battery conditioning for better fast charging performance
- Vehicle to Load function for powering external devices
Kia has also announced several ownership benefits for buyers.
- Lifetime high voltage battery warranty up to 15 years subject to terms
- Assured buyback programme
- Battery as a Service financing option
Cabin Gets Plenty Of Premium Features
The cabin is loaded with technology and comfort features. A large 30 inch Trinity display combines the digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system and climate control display into one unit.
Other features include
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Kia Connect with more than 95 connected features
- Over the air software updates
- Harman Kardon eight speaker sound system
- Wireless phone charger
- Dual pane panoramic sunroof
- Ventilated front and rear seats
- Ambient lighting
- Digital Key
- Smart dashcam
- 100W USB Type C charging port
- 16 litre front storage compartment
Safety And Charging Network
The Syros EV also gets a long list of safety features.
- Level 2 ADAS with 16 driver assistance functions
- Six airbags
- Electronic Stability Control
- Vehicle Stability Management
- Hill Start Assist
- Four wheel disc brakes
- 360 degree camera
- Blind View Monitor
- Front rear and side parking sensors
- ISOFIX child seat mounts
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Electronic parking brake with Auto Hold
Kia says owners will have access to more than 20,300 charging points through the MyKia app. The network also includes over 129 Kia dealerships with DC fast chargers and more than 275 EV ready workshops across the country.
Variants And Colours
The Syros EV will be available in seven variants.
|42 kWh
|51.4 kWh Extended Range
|HTK
|HTK Plus ER
|HTK Plus
|HTX ER
|HTX
|HTX Plus ER
|X Line ER
Customers can also choose from nine exterior colour options, including an exclusive shade for the X Line variant.