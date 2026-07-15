MG To Reveal New Drive.NEV Technology On July 16

Electric vehicles are changing fast and carmakers are now building platforms that can support more than just one model. MG Motor India has now shared a teaser for something called MG Adapt, which will be revealed on July 16, 2026. The teaser also introduces the new Drive.NEV architecture that could become the base for many future MG vehicles in India.
The short teaser does not show a complete vehicle. It shows different natural elements before revealing a new platform that looks like a skateboard style EV chassis. This gives an early look at what MG is planning for its next generation of new energy vehicles.
MG Gives A First Look At Drive.NEV Platform
The teaser starts with glowing energy before moving through scenes of water, mountains, lightning and a large glowing tree. It finally reveals a flat vehicle platform with the suspension and wheels visible.
This platform is expected to support different body styles, from smaller cars to larger family SUVs. That gives MG the flexibility to introduce more hybrid and electric models in the future without developing a completely new platform for every vehicle.
New SUV Could Be Based On Wuling Starlight 560
The upcoming SUV is expected to be a rebadged version of the Wuling Starlight 560, whose design patent was filed in India earlier this year. Internationally, the SUV is already available with both plug in hybrid and electric powertrain options.
If MG brings the same model to India, buyers could get two different choices under one SUV lineup.
|Version
|Key Details
|Plug in Hybrid
|1.5 litre petrol engine with 20.5 kWh battery
|Electric
|69.2 kWh battery with claimed range of 530 km
Powertrain Details
The Indonesia spec plug in hybrid model uses a 1.5 litre petrol engine that produces 105 hp. Combined with the electric motor, total output stands at 195 hp and 230 Nm of torque.
Some important figures include:
- 125 km electric only driving range
- More than 1000 km combined driving range
- Front wheel drive layout
The electric version comes with:
- 69.2 kWh battery pack
- 201 hp electric motor
- Front wheel drive
- Up to 530 km claimed CLTC range
MG has not confirmed whether the India bound model will carry the same specifications.
Large SUV With Bold Styling
The SUV measures 4745 mm in length and comes with a wheelbase of 2810 mm. It gets an upright stance with a rugged appearance.
Exterior highlights include:
- LED headlamps
- Dual LED DRLs
- 18 inch dual tone alloy wheels
- Roof rails
- Black body cladding
- Roof spoiler
- LED tail lamps
The hybrid version gets a large front grille, while the electric version replaces it with a closed front panel.
Cabin And Features
The interior follows a clean layout with a dual tone dashboard. The SUV can seat up to seven passengers and comes with leatherette upholstery.
Feature list includes:
- 12.8 inch touchscreen
- 8.8 inch digital instrument display
- Powered front seats
- Ventilated front seats
- Panoramic sunroof
- Wireless phone charger
- Automatic climate control with rear AC vents
- Six speaker audio system
Safety equipment is also expected to be strong.
Expected features include:
- Six airbags
- TPMS
- Hill hold assist
- Electronic parking brake
- ADAS
- Cruise control
July 16 Reveal Will Answer Many Questions
MG has not shared every detail yet, but the July 16 event is expected to explain the Drive.NEV platform and the technology behind it. If the Wuling based SUV is introduced for India, buyers could get both plug in hybrid and electric options from the same architecture. More details about specifications, launch plans and market positioning are expected during the official presentation.