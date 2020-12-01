Yamaha FZS FI Vintage Edition With Bluetooth Launched

Yamaha today introduced a “Vintage edition” for FZ brand enthusiasts of the country. The Vintage edition of FZS-FI in India gets the same styling and DNA of the FZ brand. Apart from vintage graphics, it gets a new leather finish single piece two-level seat along with Bluetooth Connectivity “Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X” Application for various utilities. The FZS-FI ABS Vintage edition will be priced at Rs. 1,09,700/- (Ex-Showroom Delhi). The new variant will be available at all the authorized Yamaha Dealerships from the 1st week of December 2020.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of companies said, “We are committed to offering better motorcycling experiences to the customers in India. Today we have introduced the Vintage edition in our FZS-FI variant with smart features like Bluetooth connectivity. We will continue to bring more such excitement for the biking enthusiasts in future, eventually as we rev up the entire line up of our motorcycles.”

The Yamaha FZS FI received a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster just a month ago. Initially, this feature was made available with FZS-FI Dark knight BS-VI variant. However, the entire series of FZ-FI & FZS-FI (150cc) BS-VI motorcycles can upgrade to this technology by buying the device as an extra accessory at Authorized Yamaha Dealerships & connect to Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X.

There are 6 main features in the Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X Application. The application is designed in a way that it enables the rider to connect to the bike by a ‘Single touch’ on the mobile. From the mobile device, the rider can access features like Answer Back, E-Lock, Locate My Bike and Hazard. Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X also indicates individual Trip details in the application like Distance, Average Speed, Brake Count and Battery Voltage. The application also stores the last parked location of the bike and helps navigate the rider from their current location to the bike using GPS.