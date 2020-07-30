Kia Sonet Interiors Revealed, Will Get a 10.25-inch HD Touchscreen and UVO Connected Technology

Kia Motors India has today released official images of the interior and exterior of its upcoming Sonet compact SUV. The production-ready Kia Sonet has a distinctive and dynamic design, as well as many first-in-segment features. First showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 as a concept, the all-new Kia Sonet is scheduled to make its world premiere on August 7, making a bold statement in the compact SUV segment.

More details

Manufactured in India, the Kia Sonet has a sophisticated and lively cabin featuring a smooth, sweeping dashboard and a stylish, minimalist center console that offers easy on-the-go access to its class-leading features. The general ambience is both youthful and luxurious – ideal for young-at-heart, always-connected consumers.

Interiors

Designed to maximize driver and passenger comfort, the Sonet’s interior is modern, vibrant and offers a high sense of dynamism to drivers. Trimmed in high-quality materials, its dashboard provides owners with the car’s full range of user-friendly features, including a two-layer tray to store mobile devices and other items while driving.

Taking center stage is its high-tech digital display and instrument cluster, featuring a first-in-segment 10.25-inch HD touchscreen and navigation system with UVO Connected technologies. The Sonet will also offer drivers steering wheel-mounted controls, and the ability to select different drive and traction modes. Air vents in the dashboard feature a metallic, diamond-knurled pattern, a chic and stylish design highlight.

Exteriors

In line with Kia’s distinctive design DNA, the Sonet’s emotive and bold design combines the brand’s signature design traits, including the iconic ‘tiger nose’ grille, with a three-dimensional ‘stepwell’ geometric grille mesh, making a strong visual impression inspired by Indian architecture. The distinctive LED headlamps reiterate the ‘Wild by Design’ theme which has inspired the Sonet, giving it a powerful appearance that truly stands out on the road. It projects an aggressive stance with a rugged appeal.

“We are extremely excited to introduce the new Kia Sonet to the world, a compact SUV with a strong and muscular character found only in much larger vehicles. With this in mind, we have designed this SUV with a uniquely sporty attitude, a confident stance and a dynamic silhouette. Its uncompromising attention to detail and selection of colors and materials could have only be inspired by the great cultural heritage that our designers found all over India,” said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design at Kia Motors Corporation.

“We believe the Kia Sonet’s compelling character will hold major appeal for young, aspirational and always-connected customers in India and beyond.” He added.

Also read: Production-Spec Kia Sonet Spied Sans Camouflage

Safety is a key consideration for all Kia Motors vehicles, and the Sonet will feature an extensive list of active and passive safety equipment. It will come equipped with up to six airbags – offering a class-leading combination of front, side and curtain protection for occupants. As for powertrains, the Sonet is expected to be offered with the same options as the Hyundai Venue, i.e. a 119 bhp 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, an 82 bhp 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, and a 1.5-litre diesel motor. Transmission options are also slated to be the same as the Venue including the latest iMT gearbox which is jointly developed by Hyundai and Kia.