KTM Duke 250 Updated With LED Headlamp From Duke 390

The KTM Duke 250 sits in the middle of the maker’s naked streetfighter range. The current iteration of the motorcycle retails at INR 2.05 Lakh (ex-showroom). Few spy shots which have surfaced online suggest that the Duke 250 will soon receive an updated and as a result, it will carry a slightly premium price tag over the outgoing model. Reportedly, the updated motorcycle has already started reaching dealerships, hinting that the official launch is just around the corner.

What are the changes?

The spy shots reveal that the updated Duke 250 will get the same LED headlamp setup as the Duke 390. KTM, in order to cut the costs and to price the Duke 250 more aggressively, didn’t bestow the Duke 250 with certain cycle parts which the Duke 390 gets like the LED headlamp setup and the coloured TFT instrument cluster.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5bYQ0NSvbuE

Other details

Though there isn’t any official word regarding the updated motorcycle, it will most likely carry forward the same round digital instrument cluster which the outgoing model utilizes. Inclusion of the TFT unit would have added to the cost even more. Now that the Duke 250 will gain the LED headlamp setup too, it will not only make it look sportier than before but will also aid in illumination. The Duke 390 has one of the best illumination setups in its class and the Duke 250 will certainly benefit from the same unit too. Apart from the updated headlamp setup, it is expected to remain the same. The 250 Duke will continue to be powered by a liquid-cooled single cylinder 4-stroke 250cc engine that churns out 30 bhp and 24 Nm of torque which is mated to a six-speed gearbox that also gets a slipper clutch as standard. It even gets a large 13.5-litre fuel tank.

The dual-channel system on the KTM Duke 250 is switchable and can be turned off completely. However, unlike the Supermoto mode on the Duke 390 which allows only the back wheel to be locked, the system here gets switched off for both wheels. The ABS system governs Bybre sourced 300 mm and 230 mm discs at the front and back respectively. Based on a Steel Trellis powder coated frame, kit on the bike includes a Bosch EMS, front upside-down forks and a rear monoshock. The Duke 250 is also equipped with 17-inch cast alloy wheels, 110 mm at the front and 150 mm at the rear.

